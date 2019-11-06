Verona Area/Mount Horeb freshman Peyton Drexler set a high standard at the Big Eight Conference Meet on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Beloit Memorial High School.
Drexler won the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.83) and the 500 freestyle (5:09.38). Both were season-best times for Drexler.
Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said there were 23 individual season-best times, and five more swims within 0.1 of a second of season-best times.
“Our conference taper group all had season-best times in every event they swam,” Wuerger said. “We look forward to the sectional taper group having similar time drops next week.”
The Wildcats finished fifth as a team with 306 points. Sun Prairie (539 points) edged Madison West (490) for the team title.
Senior Sara Stewart, an Illinois State commit, placed second in the 100 free (53.94) and 100 backstroke (58.58).
Stewart teamed with senior Sam Malecki, senior Josie McCartney and sophomore Kenzie Zuehl to finish fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:52.25).
The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of Drexler, McCartney, Stewart and sophomore Tola Kalbough finished sixth with a time of 3:40.61.
McCartney placed seventh in the 100 butterfly (59.86), and Malecki took seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.79).
VA/MH will compete in the Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional on Saturday.