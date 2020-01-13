The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team entered last week ranked fourth in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Poll, and pushed its winning streak to six with a pair of narrow victories.
Edgewood senior Sydney Raaths scored both goals in the Lynx’s 2-1 home win over nonconference foe Western Wisconsin on Friday, Jan. 10, at Madison Ice Arena.
Verona sophomore Rachel Mirwald scored the game-winning goal in the Lynx’s 4-3 road win over Badger Conference rival Rock County on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Janesville Ice Arena.
The Lynx’s Badger Conference home game against Viroqua on Saturday, Jan. 11, was postponed due to inclement weather.
Metro Lynx 2, Western Wisconsin 1
Raaths scored with 6:01 left in the third period off an assist from Verona senior Alina Yazek to lift the Lynx past the Stars.
Raaths converted on the power play with 2:13 left in the first period off assists from Mirwald and Ally Jacobson, tying the game at 1. Western Wisconsin’s Ellie Brice scored on the power play with 4:06 left in the first off a pass from Bailey Williams.
The Lynx (11-2, 3-1 Badger Conference) went 1-for-2 on the power play, outshot the Stars 28-21 and killed five of six penalties. Addie Armstrong picked up the win in net with 20 saves.
Metro Lynx 4, Rock County 3, OT
Mirwald scored the game-winning goal 45 seconds into the extra period off a pass from Raaths to give the Lynx a key conference win over the Fury.
Jacobson scored on the power play with 41 seconds left in the first period of a pass from Hannah Kolpien to open the scoring. The Fury tied it at 1 in the second, as Alyssa Knauf scored on the power play 3:51 into the period.
Grace Bonnell scored four minutes into the third, and Lauren Johnson scored with 7:08 left in regulation to give the Lynx a 3-1 lead.
Rock County’s Anika Einbeck scored with 3:46 to go, and Samantha Wells scored with 42 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
The Lynx went 1-for-3 on the power play and outshot the Fury 40-26. Cam McKersie finished with 23 saves.