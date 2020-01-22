Senior forward Sydney Raaths and her Madison Metro Lynx teammates couldn’t wait to take the ice in a showdown against the Cap City co-op after losing the first meeting between the two teams.
Raaths scored two goals to propel the third-ranked Metro Lynx to a 4-2 win over the second-ranked Cougars on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Madison Ice Arena. The Lynx avenged a 3-1 loss to Cap City on Dec. 10.
“Ever since that game, we were super excited to show them what we were made of and I think we did,” Raaths said. “We were definitely prepared and I think it showed out on the ice we were all ready.”
The Metro Lynx (13-2, 5-1 Badger Conference) kept pace with the Cougars (14-2, 7-1) in their bid to earn at least a share of the conference title.
“It’s a big rivalry and we knew we were going up against a really strong team,” Metro Lynx coach Mike McKersie said. “Cap City came ready to play and I think we were able to match that pace and speed.”
Raaths, an Amherst College commit, scored first from just above the circles after sophomore defenseman Lauren Johnson pinched in on the boards with 4:48 mark left in the first period.
“I just turned and saw the blocker side open, so I went for it,” Raaths said.
“We came out really hard and fast,” McKersie added, “and I think that first goal was a really big lift for us.”
Cap City scored the equalizer 36 seconds into the second period, as junior forward Amanda Bauer snuck a rebound past freshman goaltender Addy Armstrong.
Metro Lynx freshman defenseman Sam Olander answered 31 seconds later with a go-ahead goal off an assist from senior forward Abby Ahlborn.
Verona sophomore forward Rachel Mirwald scored on the power play off a cross-ice pass from sophomore defenseman Grace Bonnell to give the Lynx a 3-1 lead with 46 seconds left in the second. Johnson also assisted on the goal.
“She (Bonnell) found me on the backdoor and I just happened to put it in,” said Mirwald, who is second on the team in points (23) with seven goals and 16 assists. “I saw that LJ (Lauren Johnson) had the puck at the top and I started to creep down. She passed it to Grace and I called for it. Luckily, it came to me clean and I put it in the back of the net.”
The Cougars pulled goaltender Lexi Holman for a 23-second stretch with 10 minutes left in the third period to get another attacker on the ice.
Cap City senior forward Zephryn Jager scored on the power play with 5:35 left to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Raaths put the game away with a breakaway goal with 2:50 remaining.
The Metro Lynx have won eight straight games since a 3-1 loss to Eau Claire Area on Dec. 21.
Armstrong made 25 saves filling in for sophomore Cam McKersie, who remains out with a bruised kneecap and tibia. The Lynx outshout the Cougars 30-27.
Mike McKersie said it is undetermined when his daughter will return.
“One of our greatest depths is in goaltending,” he said. “Cam has played great this year and so has Addy. As a freshman, she (Armstrong) has really stepped into that role.”