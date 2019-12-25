The Madison Metro Lynx split a pair of games at the Hudson Tournament on Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21.
The Lynx are 5-2 and will host the Culver Cup on Dec. 27-29 at Madison Ice Arena.
Eau Claire Area 3, Metro Lynx 0
The Stars scored twice in the first period and added an empty-netter in the third Saturday at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire.
Cam McKersie made 30 saves for the Lynx, who were outshot 33-23.
Metro Lynx 5, Hudson 2
The Lynx scored five unanswered goals, including four in the third period, to beat the Raiders on Friday at Hudson Sports and Civic Center.
Mia Goetzke scored with 13 seconds left in the second period, assisted by Ally Jacobson, to cut Hudson’s lead to 2-1.
Lauren Johnson scored 39 seconds into the third period to tie it. Sydney Raaths scored the go-ahead goal with 11:11 left in the period off an assist from Rachel Mirwald. Goetzke scored a little less than two minutes later off an assist from Mirwald.
Grace Bonnell added an insurance goal with 3:06 left off an assist from Maddy Ahlborn.
Madison outshot Hudson 39-22 for the game and 30-12 in the final two periods. McKersie made 20 saves.