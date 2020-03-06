Verona sophomore Rachel Mirwald knew the Madison Metro Lynx had a talented team after playing for the Madison Mavericks last year.
Mirwald didn’t envision skating for a state championship in her first prep season, but she will have the opportunity to after scoring two goals in the Lynx’s 5-2 win over the Rock County Fury in the Division 1 state semifinals on Thursday, March 5, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
“We have been dreaming about this since the beginning of the season,” Mirwald said. “Just to get here has been amazing. The atmosphere is great and I love everything about it.”
The Metro Lynx (24-3) will play the Fox Cities Stars (21-7) in the state championship at approximately noon on Saturday, March 7.
Madison split the Badger Conference title with the Fury and Cap City Cougars, and won their ninth straight game in the rubber match against Rock County.
“To keep that momentum going is a really great feeling,” Lynx coach Mike McKersie said. “These girls have worked really hard all season to get to this point. Every one of these teams in the final four are here for a reason. We knew Rock County was not going to go away and they would fight all the way to the end.”
The Lynx started with a bang, as junior forward Ava Jambor scored 1:54 into the game off an assist from sophomore forward Kaya Pelton-Byce.
“We had to come out with a lot of energy,” McKersie said. “Our first shift, we got pinned down a little bit. When our second line went out there, they were rewarded with a hard, gritty goal.”
Sophomore defenseman Grace Bonnell scored a short-handed goal less than three minutes later to make it 2-0.
Mirwald took a pass from senior defenseman Josie Dragoo, streaked down the wing and fired a shot just under the crossbar to give the Lynx a 3-0 lead with 1:30 left in the first period.
“I saw the upstairs was open and I was able to fling it past her ear,” Mirwald said. “It got us going and got our energy up.”
“There are only a few players in the state that are making shots like that and she’s one of them,” McKersie said of Mirwald, who has 11 goals this season.
Rock County junior Alyssa Knauf scored with 6:10 left in the second period, but the Lynx answered 24 seconds before the second intermission. Senior forward Hannah Kolpien gathered the puck along the wall and fired a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar and in to extend the lead to 4-1.
Junior Anika Einbeck scored on a breakaway goal with 4:33 left in the third to cut the Fury’s deficit to 4-2.
The Lynx capped the scoring with 1:26 remaining, as Mirwald scored off a pass from Pelton-Byce.
Freshman goaltender Addie Armstrong made 30 saves for the Lynx, who were outshot 32-19. Madison went 0-for-3 on the power play, but killed all six penalties.