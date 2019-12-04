Madison Metro Lynx forwards Lauren Johnson and Kaya Pelton-Byce each netted hat tricks to lead the Lynx to a 14-4 win over Onalaska on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Madison Ice Arena.
The Metro Lynx (2-0, 1-0 Badger Conference) dominated the game from puck drop, scoring four goals in the first period.
“I think our biggest strength was our speed against them,” Johnson said. “I think this year, we have a lot of good forwards and defensemen that move the puck well together. I think with our speed, we are able to get pucks to the net.”
Verona sophomore Rachel Mirwald dished out a team-high five assists. Hannah Kolpien and Grace Bonnell each had a goal and two assists.
Ally Jacobsen put the Lynx on the board at the 14:26 mark of the opening period with a goal off assists from Mirwald and Sam Olander. Less than two minutes later, Kolpien scored off a pass from Mirwald.
Ava Jambor scored off an assist from Bonnell at the 6:28 mark of the first. Pelton-Byce scored her first goal a little more than two minutes later off a pass from Sydney Raaths.
The Metro Lynx added to their lead in the second period with three goals. Lauren Johnson scored her first goal, and Mia Goetzke scored off a pass from Kolpien to give the Lynx a 6-1 lead. Raaths had a goal off an assist from Mirwald at the 4:57 mark.
Pelton-Byce scored just 1:17 into the third period off a pass from Kolpien. Three minutes later, Johnson scored her second goal off an assist from Mirwald to give the Lynx a 9-3 lead.
Verona senior forward Alina Yazek scored off an assist from Claire Wischhoff, and Bonnell tacked on a goal off a pass from Miwald to extend the lead. Johnson and Pelton-Byce completed their hat tricks late in the third, and Hannah Kasdorf scored to cap the rout.
Lynx goaltender Cam McKersie finished with 14 saves. Madison outshot Onalaska 48-17.
“It just seemed that everything we did went right for us,” Lynx coach Mike McKersie said. “It seemed like no matter what we threw down that way, it seemed to funnel to the net. We have been trying to teach that relentless and fearless attitude.”