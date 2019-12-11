The Madison Metro Lynx continued their hot start to the season with two more wins last week to remain undefeated.
The Metro Lynx rolled to a 10-0 shutout of the Badger Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Madison Ice Arena, and blanked Milwaukee University 4-0 on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills.
The Metro Lynx (4-0, 2-0 Badger Conference) are averaging 9.5 goals per game.
Metro Lynx 10, Badger Lightning 0
Mia Goetzke netted a hat trick and Verona’s Rachel Mirwald posted two goals and two assists to lead the Metro Lynx past the Lightning.
Lauren Johnson put the Lynx on the board with a goal just 1:06 into the game. Eight seconds later, Mirwald scored off assists from Hannah Kolpien and Grace Bonnell. Maddy Ahlborn scored off a pass from Bonnell at the 8:15 mark of the opening period.
The Lynx exploded for four goals in the second period. Kolpien scored off a pass from Mirwald just 1:15 into the period. Five minutes later, Abbigale Ahlborn scored a power-play goal off an assist from Kaya Byce. Mirwald scored her second goal off assists from Goetzke and Kolpien at the 6:16 mark. Goetzke scored a short-handed goal off assists from Bonnell and Abbigale Ahlborn and Bonnell at the 12:22 mark.
Goetzke had two goals in the third period. Verona senior Alina Yazek scored off a pass from Sam Olander to cap the scoring with 5:01 remaining.
The Metro Lynx recorded 53 shots, and goaltender Addy Armstrong stopped all 11 of the Lightning’s shots.
Metro Lynx 4, Milwaukee University 0
Four different players scored in a road win over the Wildcats.
Jenna Culp scored at the 9:21 mark of the first period, and Olander scored off assists from Byce and Ally Jacobson at the 8:43 mark of the second.
Sydney Raaths scored off assists from Mirwald and Olander with 13:34 left in the game. Johnson scored off assists from Byce and Raaths a little more than five minutes later.
The Metro Lynx outshot the Wildcats 28-21, as goaltender Camryn McKersie picked up the shutout.