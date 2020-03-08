All season long, the Madison Metro Lynx peppered opposing goaltenders with shots from all angles and clogged shooting lanes defensively.
Madison found itself in unfamiliar territory throughout the Division 1 state championship on Saturday, March 7, as the Fox Cities Stars beat the Lynx at their own game in a 5-3 victory at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The second-seeded Stars (22-7) won their second consecutive state title by avenging a 2-0 loss to the top-seeded Lynx (24-4) earlier this season.
Fox Cities outshot Madison 38-18, finished 2-for-5 on the power play and killed all four penalties.
“We got into some good shooting lanes, but we missed the net a few times,” Lynx coach Mike McKersie said. “Fox Cities did a great job defensively. They back-checked really hard and deflected a few shots.”
The Lynx generated four shots in the first period and only one on its first power play.
Fox Cities capitalized on a Madison turnover to mark the board first. Senior forward Maddy Jablonski pounced on a loose puck, skated freely up the left side and beat Madison sophomore goaltender Cam McKersie short-side with 4:22 left in the first.
Stars sophomore defenseman Gwen Gillard scored a little more than two minutes later off a faceoff win by sophomore forward Mckayla Zilisch.
Freshman goaltender Addie Armstrong, who earned the win in the state semifinal against the Rock County Fury, played the final two periods in relief of Cam McKersie, who made three saves. Armstrong finished with 30 saves, while Fox Cities freshman Ella Scriboski made 15 saves.
The Lynx marked the board 34 seconds into the second period. Freshman defenseman Lauren Johnson dished a pass to sophomore defenseman Grace Bonnell in the left slot and Bonnell sent a cross-ice pass to senior forward Sydney Raaths, who beat Scriboski for her 33rd goal of the season.
The Stars answered with a power-play goal a little more than four minutes later, as senior forward Annika Horman scored off assists from Gillard and senior defenseman Hannah Hiltunen.
Madison then committed three straight penalties and killed the first and third, but not the second. Fox Cities senior forward Alaina Schauf corralled a shot off the boards and knocked home the rebound with 7:46 left in the second.
“In our first meeting, there weren’t quite as many penalties,” Mike McKersie said. “If you take out those power-play goals, it’s a much different game.”
The Lynx again trimmed their deficit to one with two straight goals.
Johnson scored in front off an assist from sophomore forward Kaya Pelton-Byce with 4:41 left before the second intermission. Freshman forward Mia Goetzke snuck the puck into the back of the net amid a scrum in front 2:04 into the third period. Raaths and sophomore forward Rachel Mirwald assisted on the goal.
Fox Cities got the insurance goal it sought with 7:33 remaining, as Horman scored off assists from sophomore forward Izzie Murphy and senior defenseman Kourtney Koster.
Madison could not get a shot on goal in the final two minutes despite having an extra attacker after pulling Armstrong.
“We have a lot of returners, so I’m very confident we’ll be back here,” Mike McKersie said. “I’ve got a good feeling this will make them angrier and work harder.”