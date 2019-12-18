Penalties and a stout Cap City Cougars defense led to the Madison Metro Lynx’s first loss of the season.
The Lynx fell behind in the second period and couldn’t overcome a two-goal deficit in a 3-1 loss to the Cougars on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Grace Bonnell scored just 2:54 into the third period off assists from Rachel Mirwald and Kaya Byce to bring the Metro Lynx to within a goal. However, four of the Lynx’s eight penalties came in the third, as they registered just four shots in the period.
Mary Goss scored an empty-netter with 34 seconds left in the game, assisted by Zephryn Jager, to salt the victory for Cap City, which stayed atop the Badger Conference with the victory.
The Metro Lynx dropped to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference. They finished 0-for-5 on the power play, as Cam McKersie made 28 saves.
Cap City broke a scoreless tie 54 seconds into the second period, as Olivia Thompson scored on the power play off assists from Amanda Bauer and Mackenzie Rosin. Lauren Bliefernicht scored on the power play with 33 seconds left in the second, with assists from Rosin and Goss.
The Cougars outshot the Lynx 31-21. Cap City goaltender Lexi Holman made 20 saves.