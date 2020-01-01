Senior forward Sydney Raaths scored four goals to help the Madison Metro Lynx win the Culver’s Cup on Sunday, Dec. 29, at Madison Ice Arena.
The Metro Lynx (8-2) beat Wisconsin Valley Union 3-1 on Sunday in the championship game. The Lynx beat St. Croix Valley by the same score a day previous at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison. The Lynx beat the Sioux Falls (SD) Flyers 4-2 on Friday, Dec. 27.
Metro Lynx 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
Raaths scored a goal and dished out an assist to propel the Lynx past WVU.
Raaths took a pass from Jenna Culp, cut across the slot and slid a backhand shot past WVU goaltender Pistol Cowden for the first goal of the game just 3:57 into the second period. WVU tied it up with a minute left in the second, as Lauryn Broecker shoved in a rebound.
Verona senior Rachel Mirwald scored the go-ahead goal just 3:41 into the third period off assists from Raaths and Lauren Johnson. Grace Bonnell blasted a shot past Cowden less than three minutes later off assists from Johnson and Mia Goetzke.
The Lynx outshot WVU 47-12. Cam McKersie made 11 saves.
Metro Lynx 3, St. Croix Valley 1
Raaths broke a scoreless tie just 2:51 into the second period, and Ava Jambor scored off a pass from Claire Wischoff 16 seconds later to give the Lynx a lead they would not give up.
Bonnell scored an insurance goal 3:49 into the third period.
The Fusion finished 1-for-7 on the power play and were outshot 49-37. Lynx freshman Addy Armstrong made 36 saves.
Metro Lynx 4, Sioux Falls (SD) 2
Raaths scored two goals to lead the Metro Lynx to a first-round win over the visiting Flyers.
Raaths scored at the 6:42 mark of the the first period and again at the 8:43 mark of the second to give the Lynx a 2-1 lead.
Hannah Kolpien scored with 40 seconds left in the second off assists from Bonnell and Kaya Byce to extend the lead to 3-1. Byce capped the scoring at the 5:23 mark of the third.
The Lynx outshot Sioux Falls 32-21, as McKersie made 19 saves.