The Madison Metro Lynx spent most of a nonconference home game against the Lakeshore Lightning in the offensive zone.
The Lynx ran their winning streak to four after a 5-1 victory over the Lightning on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Madison Ice Arena.
Madison outshot Lakeshore 63-14, as Addie Armstrong (13 saves) picked up the win in net. Kami McCardle finished with 58 saves for the Lightning.
“We provided a lot of pressure, and did a really good job with puck possession,” Lynx coach Mike McKersie said. “We only allowed one shot in the first period and one in the third.”
The Metro Lynx (9-2) struck first 4:25 into the game, as Kaya Pelton-Byce scored off a centering pass from Hannah Kolpien. Abby Ahlborn also assisted on the goal.
Pelton-Byce sent a pass from behind the net in front to Ahlborn for a goal with 9:54 left in the first period.
The Lynx made it 3-0 on somewhat of an unnatural goal. What looked like a backhand pass by Sydney Raaths slipped through multiple skaters and past McCardle 4:29 into the second period. Rachel Mirwald assisted on the goal.
Armstrong made a pair of saves at the end of the second period, but Lakeshore (5-4-1) broke through with 11:43 left in the third. Elle Fisher sent a cross-ice pass to Noelle Simbro, who snuck a backhand shot through Armstrong’s padding and just past the goal line.
The Lightning had other opportunities to chip away at their deficit, but finished 0-for-4 on the power play.
“We have some really quick forwards who have quick feet and quick hands. They’re very good at taking away time and space when they’re on the penalty kill,” McKersie said. “Several of our defensemen also do a great job clearing pucks in front of the net after the initial shot.”
The Lynx were 0-for-2 on the power play, but added a pair of insurance goals in the latter stages of the third period.
Pelton-Byce had a shot from the point partially blocked, but Kolpien scored on a backhanded rebound with 5:44 left, a second before being knocked to the ice. Ava Jambor capped the scoring with a short-handed empty-netter with 10 seconds left.