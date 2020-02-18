The Madison Metro Lynx took care of business to close the regular season, and received help to tie for the Badger Conference title.
The Lynx beat the Icebergs co-op 4-0 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to finish the conference slate 10-2. Rock County beat Cap City 1-0 two days later to create a three-way tie atop the league between the Lynx, Fury and Cougars.
Madison capped the regular season with a 21-3 overall record after a 4-1 road win over the Warbirds co-op on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The Lynx enters the postseason on a five-game winning streak and will bypass regional competition as the No. 1 seed in the Sun Prairie Sectional, putting them just two wins away from the state tournament.
Madison will host the winner of Black River Falls and Viroqua in the sectional semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Madison Ice Arena.
Metro Lynx 4, Warbirds co-op 1
Madison scored the final three goals in a nonconference win at Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac.
The Lynx took an early lead when Sydney Raaths scored off an assist from Rachel Mirwald with 9:51 left in the first period. The Warbirds tied it at the 7:36 mark of the second period, but Madison responded 33 seconds later when Abby Ahlborn scored off an assist from Kaya Pelton-Byce.
Pelton-Byce added an insurance goal with 6:07 left in the second off assists from Ahlborn and Sam Olander, and Raaths scored a short-handed goal with 7:26 left in the third.
The Lynx outshot the Warbirds 26-19 and killed two penalties. Cam McKersie made 18 saves in the win.
Metro Lynx 4, Icebergs 0
Madison celebrated Senior Night with a Badger home win in the final conference game for both squads at Madison Ice Arena.
The Lynx pounced on an Icebergs turnover with 3:32 left in the first period, as Hannah Kolpien scored off an assist from Ahlborn.
The Icebergs (4-17-2, 3-7-1 Badger) got caught in the middle of a line change a little more than a minute later, and the Lynx capitalized when Raaths dished an uncontested pass to Lauren Johnson for a goal with 1:55 left in the first.
Hannah Kasdorf added an insurance goal with 6:42 left in the third period off an assist from Stella Raichle. Grace Bonnell sniped a short-handed goal a little more than three minutes later off assists from Johnson and Kolpien.
Madison withstood a pair of 5-on-3 opportunities for the Icebergs and killed all six penalties. Goaltender Cam McKersie finished with nine saves in the win, including a pair on breakaways.
“We got into penalty trouble working hard,” Lynx coach Mike McKersie said. “It’s already an emotional night, so we got a little too aggressive. Our penalty killers did a really nice job, and Cam did a good job keeping us in it on those breakaways.”
The Lynx outshot the Icebergs 41-9, but finished 0-for-4 on the power play. Icebergs goaltender Aven Gruner made 37 saves.