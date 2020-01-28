Senior forward Sydney Raaths scored three goals to lead the Madison Metro Lynx to two wins last week.
The Metro Lynx (14-2, 5-1 Badger Conference) outdueled the Cap City Cougars 4-2 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Madison Ice Arena. Madison then went on the road and and shut out the Fox Cities Stars on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Tri-County Ice Arena in Neenah.
Metro Lynx 2, Fox Cities 0
Raaths and Verona sophomore forward Rachel Mirwald each scored for the Lynx, and freshman goaltender Addy Armstrong made 23 saves for the shutout.
Raaths scored the first goal off an assist from sophomore defenseman Grace Bonnell with 2:51 left in the first period.
Mirwald scored a power-play goal off a pass from Raaths 32 seconds into the third period to seal the victory.
Metro Lynx 4, Cap City 2
Raaths and her teammates couldn’t wait to take the ice in a showdown against the Cougars after losing the first meeting between the two teams.
The Lynx, who came into the game ranked third in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Association Poll, kept pace with second-ranked Cap City in their bid to earn at least a share of the conference title.
“It’s a big rivalry and we knew we were going up against a really strong team,” Metro Lynx coach Mike McKersie said. “Cap City came ready to play and I think we were able to match that pace and speed.”
The Lynx avenged a 3-1 loss to Cap City on Dec. 10.
“Ever since that game, we were super excited to show them what we were made of and I think we did,” Raaths said. “We were definitely prepared and I think it showed out on the ice we were all ready.”
Raaths, an Amherst College commit, scored first from just above the circles after sophomore defenseman Lauren Johnson pinched in on the boards with 4:48 mark left in the first period.
“I just turned and saw the blocker side open, so I went for it,” Raaths said.
“We came out really hard and fast,” McKersie added, “and I think that first goal was a really big lift for us.”
Cap City scored the equalizer 36 seconds into the second period, as junior forward Amanda Bauer snuck a rebound past Armstrong.
Metro Lynx freshman defenseman Sam Olander answered 31 seconds later with a go-ahead goal off an assist from senior forward Abby Ahlborn.
Mirwald scored on the power play off a cross-ice pass from Bonnell to give the Lynx a 3-1 lead with 46 seconds left in the second. Johnson also assisted on the goal.
“She (Bonnell) found me on the backdoor and I just happened to put it in,” Mirwald said. “I saw that LJ (Lauren Johnson) had the puck at the top and I started to creep down. She passed it to Grace and I called for it. Luckily, it came to me clean and I put it in the back of the net.”
The Cougars pulled goaltender Lexi Holman for a 23-second stretch with 10 minutes left in the third period to get another attacker on the ice.
Cap City senior forward Zephryn Jager scored on the power play with 5:35 left to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Raaths put the game away with a breakaway goal with 2:50 remaining.
Armstrong made 25 saves filling in for sophomore Cam McKersie, who remains out with a bruised kneecap and tibia. The Lynx outshout the Cougars 30-27.
Mike McKersie said it is undetermined when his daughter will return.
“One of our greatest depths is in goaltending,” he said. “Cam has played great this year and so has Addy. As a freshman, she (Armstrong) has really stepped into that role.”