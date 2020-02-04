The Madison Metro Lynx came into last week ranked second in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Association Coaches Poll thanks to a lengthy winning streak.
The Lynx beat down Beaver Dam 18-0 on Tuesday, Jan. 28, to finish off a perfect month, but stumbled on the first day of February. The Rock County co-op scored two goals in the third period to beat Madison 3-2.
The Cap City Cougars now lead the Badger Conference by one game over Rock County and 1 ½ games over the Metro Lynx. Madison (15-3, 7-2 Badger) split its two regular-season meetings with both teams.
The Lynx play Viroqua twice (Thursday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 10) and the Icebergs co-op (Tuesday, Feb. 11) to close out conference play.
“We’ve been trying to focus on the next game,” Madison coach Mike McKersie said. “It would be an honor and a feather in our cap to grab a part of that conference championship.”
Rock County 3, Metro Lynx 2
The Lynx had their 10-game winning streak snapped by the visiting Fury on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Madison Ice Arena.
Sydney Raaths put Madison ahead early, as she raced up the right side past two Rock County defenders and beat goaltender Olivia Cronin glove-side with 12:35 left in the first period.
The Lynx couldn’t take advantage of a 5-on-3 opportunity midway through the second period, though Kaya Pelton-Byce hit the left post with a slap shot.
Rock County tied it at 1 with 5:13 left in the second, as Sara Loerke scored off an assist from Claudia Boehlke. Madison responded 46 seconds later when Ally Jacobson rifled a shot past Cronin off assists from Hannah Kolpien and Sam Olander.
The Fury controlled the pace and puck in the third period.
Alyssa Knauf tied it at 2 with 11:11 left off assists from Anika Einbeck and Haley Knauf. Loerke scored the go-ahead goal with 8:27 remaining off a pass from Einbeck.
The Lynx had a 6-on-4 opportunity in the final minute with an empty net and a Rock County penalty, but couldn’t get a shot on net. Cronin finished with 29 saves in the win.
“We carried the play in the first period. We had a little more energy and that created more scoring opportunities,” McKersie said. “In the second, I think we were slow to make some decisions and over-handled the puck, and against a really fast team like the Fury, they’ll make you pay.”
The Lynx outshot the Fury 31-28 and killed three of four penalties, but finished 0-for-4 on the power play.
Addy Armstrong made 25 saves for Madison, who may get starting goaltender Cam McKersie back this week. McKersie was in uniform and went through pregame warmups against Rock County.
Metro Lynx 18, Beaver Dam 0
Twenty different Lynx recorded at least one point in a road rout of the Golden Beavers at Beaver Dam Family Ice Center.
The Lynx scored six goals in the first period, three in the second and nine in the third.
Kolpien recorded two goals and three assists, while Raaths added two goals and two assists.
Pelton-Byce netted a hat trick, and Hannah Kasdorf also had three assists.
Olander and Lauren Johnson scored two goals apiece. Abby Ahlborn, Mia Goetzke, Stella Raichle and Claire Wischhoff each had one goal and one assist. Ava Jambor and Neva White dished out two assists apiece.
Josie Dragoo and Ava Downing each scored one goal. Armstrong, Rachel Mirwald, Grace Bonnell, Ally Jacobson and Alina Stiller had one assist apiece.
The Lynx outshot the Beavers 66-3, as Abby Nutini stopped three shots in the shutout.