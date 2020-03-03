The 2019-20 season has been a year of firsts for the Madison Metro Lynx.
The girls hockey co-op had never defeated Milwaukee University, Central Wisconsin or Hudson, but climbed the Division 1 rankings with statement wins over each nonconference foe.
Madison went on to win the Badger Conference for the first time in program history, sharing the title with the Cap City Cougars and Rock County Fury.
The Lynx beat the Cougars to punch its inaugural ticket to the Division 1 state tournament, where it will face the Fury in the semifinals.
Metro Lynx 3, Cap City 0
Three Madison Memorial freshmen propelled the Lynx past the Cougars in the Sun Prairie Sectional championship on Friday, Feb. 28, at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Madison (23-3), the top sectional seed, split its two regular-season meetings against second-seeded Cap City (21-5). Memorial’s Addie Armstrong made 33 saves in the rubber match.
“They outshot us (33-22), but we did a nice job of not allowing high-quality shots in front of the net,” Lynx coach Mike McKersie said. “Our defense cleared people out and allowed Addie to see, and she made the saves she needed to and ones that were more difficult.”
Madison’s defense also killed all six penalties, while the offense went 1-for-5 on the power play and scored a goal in each period.
Memorial’s Grace Bonnell scored off an assist from classmate Mia Goetzke with 4:22 left in the first, and Edgewood senior Sydney Raaths scored on the power play off an assist from Goetzke with 5:48 left in the second.
Bonnell scored her second goal with 1:54 remaining to seal the victory.
Metro Lynx 7, Black River Falls 1
Raaths netted four goals in Madison’s sectional semifinal win over the Tigers on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Madison Ice Arena.
Raaths started the scoring 3:38 into the game off assists from Goetzke and Verona sophomore Rachel Mirwald.
Bonnell scored 37 seconds into the second period off assists from Middleton junior Ava Jambor and Edgewood freshman Lauren Johnson. Raaths scored on the power play 53 seconds later off assists from Bonnell and Johnson.
Raaths completed her hat trick 30 seconds into the third period off assists from Mirwald and Goetzke, then netted a short-handed goal a little less than three minutes later off an assist from Mirwald.
Edgewood senior Hannah Kolpien scored at the 4:23 mark of the third off an assist from Jambor.
Black River Falls (11-14-1) avoided the shutout with a power-play goal 31 seconds after Kolpien’s tally.
Goetzke capped the scoring with 6:15 left off an assist from Memorial freshman Ally Jacobson.
The Lynx outshot the Tigers 37-21, finished 1-for-6 on the power play and killed four of five penalties.
Middleton sophomore Cam McKersie made 20 saves in the win.
State preview
The Lynx earned the No. 1 seed in the state tournament and will take on the fourth-seeded Rock County Fury at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
The rubber match between the two Badger Conference rivals will take place at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison. The road team won both regular-season meetings.
Madison won 4-3 at Janesville Ice Arena on Jan. 7, but lost 3-2 at Madison Ice Arena on Feb. 1.
“I thought we were a little
sloppy at the start against Cap City,” Mike McKersie said. “The key will be to settle in quickly, which then gives us time to get into a rhythm. We can do that by playing really well defensively like we have for the last several games. We don’t want to allow them high-quality shots.”
The winner will face the Fox Cities Stars (20-7) or Hudson (13-12-1) in the championship at approximately noon on Saturday, March 7. The Lynx beat both teams on the road this season, winning 5-2 over Hudson on Dec. 20 and 2-0 over Fox Cities on Jan. 25