Verona senior Andrea Schleeper shot 10-over-par 82 to win medalist honors at the Verona Area Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
Schleeper shot 7-over-par 79 a day later to finish second at the Waunakee Invitational.
“I feel Andrea came into the season ready to play,” Verona coach Gabby Curtis said. “She had been competitive all summer playing in tournaments, and it really shows. She has a different demeanor to her game, when she gets to the course she’s ready to play and wants to win.”
The courses in New Glarus and Waunakee are vastly different, yet Schleepper excelled at both settings.
“I think it shows how she can easily adapt to different courses,” Curtis said. “Our home course, Edelweiss, is more open with elevation change, while Sixmile is longer with more hazards. She can change her game to go from playing more offensive and aggressive to safer and defensive, depending on what the course has to offer.”
Verona Area InvitationalThe Wildcats shot 399 to finish fifth out of 10 teams.
Madison Memorial clipped Janesville Craig 355-356 for the team title. Oregon took sixth (444).
Curtis said the first nine holes were a little rough for the Wildcats.
“We had a few bigger numbers and that always hurts a start,” she said. “However, after the first nine, there was a change in all the girls. They really started to grind and turned it around, which is always nice to see.”
Verona senior Caitlyn Ott shot 90. Page Comstock carded 106, and Audrey Stoesz shot 121.
Waunakee InvitationalThe Wildcats finished 10th out of 12 teams, shooting a 422 at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course.
Ott carded 98, and Comstock finished with 116. Nina Donny shot 129 to round out the Wildcats’ counting scores.
Curtis admired the way Ott bounced back from challenging holes.
“I think one of Caitlyn’s strengths is her ability to stay in the moment,” she said. “She can easily identify when she had a bad hole but is always working to bounce back and not let a bad hole affect the rest of her round.”
Curtis said the Meadows at Sixmile Creek has a lot of water and the team wanted to make course management a top priority.
“There were a lot of holes where driver isn’t the play, and instead players have to lay up with irons or fairway woods,” she said. “It’s one of those courses where being able to play it before is a huge advantage to get your yardages and lines down.”