Verona senior Andrea Schleeper shot an 11-over-par 83 to win medalist honors on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in a Big Eight Conference dual against Janesville Craig at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
The Cougars defeated the Wildcats 376-408.
Verona senior Caitlyn Ott carded a 92, while Alice Overland chipped in a 105.
Audrey Stoesz rounded out the Wildcats’ counting scores with a 128.
The Wildcats will compete in the Big Eight Conference Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Evansville Golf Club.
“I think with a full week in between our last meet and the conference tournament, it will be the perfect time for us to pull a really good round together,” Verona coach Gabby Curtis said. “I am very confident that the girls have it in them to really go low when it matters with conference and regionals.”
Schleeper enters the conference tournament leading the team with an 18-hole average of 84 strokes.
“Like the rest of the team, she has the ability to put together a really solid round when it matters,” Curtis said.