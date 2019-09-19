The Verona girls golf team capped a busy week of competition with an 11th-place finish at the 10th annual Crusade Fore a Cure Tournament on Monday, Sept. 16.
The Wildcats also finished 11th at the Janesville Parker Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14, and 10th at the Balance & Believe Shootout on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Crusade Fore a Cure
Verona finished 11th with 419 strokes in the fundraising tournament hosted by Madison Edgewood at Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison. All proceeds went towards the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
Andrea Schleeper and Caitlyn Ott tied for 22nd with 92s. Page Comstock tied for 68th with a 116. Audrey Stoesz tied for 73rd with a 119.
Middleton won the team title with 329 strokes. The Cardinals’ Kate Meier won the individual title with a 2-over par 76.
Janesville Parker Invitational
The Wildcats finished 11th out of 17 teams with 390 strokes at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
Schleeper shot a 12-over-par 83, while Ott wasn’t far behind with an 87, Comstock had a 106, and Alice Overland shot a 114.
Middleton won the team title with a score of 313, eight strokes better than Kettle Moraine. Lake Geneva Badger’s Holly Murphy won the individual title with an even-par 71.
Balance & Believe Shootout
Schleeper shot a 6-over-par 78 to tie for fourth place at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison. She rallied from a tough start with 13 pars on the final 15 holes.
Verona took 10th out of 15 teams with 411 strokes. Ott tied for 32nd with a 93. Comstock tied for 66th with a 115, and Overland was 76th with a 125.
Middleton won the team title with a score of 323, 35 strokes better than Madison Edgewood and Waunakee. Stoughton’s Myranda Kotlowski shot a 2-over-par 74 and won a one-hole playoff over Middleton’s Glenna Sanderson to win the individual title.