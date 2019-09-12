Verona shot a season-best 383 to finish 15th out of 21 teams at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
The host Cardinals took the team title with 315 strokes.
Verona senior Andrea Schleeper shot a 13-over-par 85 to finish 14th, and senior Caitlyn Ott shot an 89 to take 31st.
“I thought it was great to see two of the girls pull it together and both have their names at the top of the field,” Verona coach Gabby Curtis said. “One of the strengths of our team is how encouraging we are toward each other and I love to see them compete with and against each other.”
Schleeper earned par on 10 holes, including a stretch of five straight pars on the back nine. Ott had nine pars, but had double bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 and a triple bogey on No. 9.
“Andrea played a very solid round and I am so proud of how composed she stayed throughout the entire round,” Curtis said. “She went into the round very confident and even after some adversity, she bounced back and finished her round strong. Her mental game is one of her biggest strengths and that is something that sets her apart from others.”
Verona’s Page Comstock carded a 98 and Audrey Stoesz finished with a 111.
Middleton’s Kate Meier and Ellie Frish tied for medalist honors with a 2-over-par 74.
Middleton 321, Verona 399
Ott shot an 11-over-par 83 in a Big Eight dual meet against the Cardinals at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
Schleeper shot a 92, and Comstock carded a 106. Alice Overalnd finished with a 118.
Madison La Follette could not make the dual and was disqualified.
Meier shot a 5-over-par 77 to earn medalist honors for the Cardinals.