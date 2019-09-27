Fast and small greens on a blustery day didn’t stop Verona senior Andrea Schleeper from earning Big Eight all-conference honors.
Schleeper shot a 16-over-par 88 to finish fifth at the Big Eight Tournament on Thursday at Evansville Golf Club.
“It wasn’t my best and I know I could have played a better round,” Schleeper said. “I did my best, and I’m happy I came back on the back.”
Schleeper had a quadruple bogey on the 6th hole. She smashed her drive, but the second shot proved disastrous, as she hit a tree and watched her ball sail out of bounds
Schleeper birdied No. 8 and closed the front nine at 12-over-par 48. She got on a roll on the back nine with a stretch of five straight pars.
“Putting was probably the biggest struggle,” Schleeper said. “I was probably nervous. The greens were also small and hard to read, but that’s no excuse.”
Verona rounded out the seven-team field with 444 strokes. Caitlyn Ott carded a 105, and Alice Overland finished with a 124. Page Comstock rounded out the Wildcats’ counting scores with a 127.
“This course (Evansville) is a big jump in green speeds and green layouts in general,” Verona coach Gabby Curtis said. “I think that had a little more of an effect than the weather aspect (wind). This course is a little quirky in that it doesn’t necessarily play well, even for big hitters. You have to place it a little better than just blasting it out there.”
Middleton, ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Poll, cruised to the conference title with a team score of 336. The Cardinals had three of the top four golfers, including individual champion Kate Meier (79) and runner-up Ellie Frisch (83).
Verona will compete in the Division 1 Madison Memorial Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Blackhawk Golf Course in Madison. The top four teams advance to the DeForest Sectional.
“When it comes down to regionals, everyone is a little nervous,” Curtis said. “You definitely want to play smart and not just play your normal game. A little more strategy and thought has to go into shots.”