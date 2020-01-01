The Verona girls basketball team split two games to place third in the Ab Nicholas Holiday Classic at Waunakee High School.
Verona (4-6) rolled past Lakeland Union 74-32 on Saturday, Dec. 28, in the third-place game. The Wildcats were coming off a 53-50 overtime loss to Edgewood a day previous.
Edgewood is tied atop the Badger South Conference with Oregon, Monona Grove and Watertown. Lakeland is tied atop the Great Northern Conference with Rhinelander.
“We are getting better as a team defensively,” Verona coach Angie Murphy said. “We are figuring out each players’ strengths and trying to play into those.”
Freshmen Megan Murphy and Paige Lambe and sophomore Lexi Stremlow each had career-high scoring games against Lakeland.
“We got a lot of points from our younger players and that bodes well not only for this year,” Angie Murphy said, “but down the road.”
Verona 74, Lakeland 32
Megan Murphy scored a game-high 20 points in the Wildcats’ rout of the Thunderbirds.
Murphy made 6 of 9 3-pointers.
Verona led by 12 at halftime, but outscored Lakeland 42-12 in the second half.
Paige Lambe scored 13 points and junior Katie Pederson added nine points. Stremlow and junior Morgan Grignon chipped in eight points apiece.
Lakeland’s Julianna Quimette entered the game averaging 23 points per game, but was held to two.
Edgewood 53, Verona 50, OT
Junior forward Ella Foti scored six of her team-high 15 points in overtime to propel the Crusaders past the Wildcats.
“I think we executed well,” said Verona senior guard Rachel Parman, who scored a team-high 14 points. “I think we just got a little flustered right at the end. We were a little robotic. We did the play we were originally going to do instead of looking for the reads on defense. I’m not mad at all about this loss.”
Foti scored down low to start the extra session to give the Crusaders a 47-45 lead, but Parman knocked down a jumper to tie it. Fellow senior guard Rayna Briggs split a pair of free throws with 1:21 left to give Verona a 50-49 lead, but Foti hit two free throws to help the Crusaders regain the lead.
The Wildcats had two chances in the final 44 seconds to retake the lead. Megan Murphy had a 3 clang off the backboard just before the buzzer.
“We missed some key layups down the stretch,” Angie Murphy said. “I don’t fault our effort at all. I’m proud of them and I think our girls outplayed them. We just have a very small margin of error.”
The Wildcats appeared like they would win the game in regulation after going on a 16-2 second-half run. Parman hit back-to-back 3s to give the Wildcats a 33-30 lead with 9:24 left. Megan Murphy then knocked down a 3 to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 36-32, and she made a pair of layups to make it 42-32 with 5:52 remaining in regulation.
The Crusaders forced overtime thanks to a 13-3 run. Junior Sydney Olson made a layup and Foti hit two free throws with 13.3 seconds left to tie the game at 45.
Verona used its 2-3 zone to slow down the much-taller Crusaders. The Wildcats had one possession that lasted 5:21 and forced Edgewood into six turnovers, as they led 21-15 at halftime.
Megan Muphy finished with 13 points, and Briggs had 12. Verona shot 55% (11-for-20) from the free-throw line.