Verona never trailed in the first half of its Big Eight Conference home game against Madison East on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The Wildcats remained in control for the first part of the second half, but the Purgolders stormed back to take their first lead of the game with 7:34 remaining. Verona junior Katie Pederson and freshman Morgan Murphy came through down the stretch, spurring the Wildcats to a 67-61 victory over the Purgolders.
Verona improved to 2-1 overall and remained atop the Big Eight standings with a 2-0 mark.
Madison East (0-3, 0-2) took its only lead of the game thanks to a 12-3 run, capped by a floater off glass by Kalena Bentley.
Pederson quickly responded with a pair of floaters off glass, and Murphy made a layup to give the Wildcats a 54-49 lead with 5:22 remaining.
“After the first half, I felt like we needed a little firing up,” Pederson said. “We pulled our defense and offense together. It was a whole team effort.”
Murphy connected on a 3-pointer after an offensive rebound by sophomore Lexi Stremlow, Pederson sank a pair of free throws, and senior Rachel Parman drilled a 3 to make it 62-52 Verona with 2:50 left.
“I was nervous the first couple games, but I wasn’t for this one,” said Murphy, who finished with 14 points off the bench. “I’m starting to feel more comfortable with every practice and game.”
“We took huge strides forward from our last game,” Verona coach Angie Murphy added. “We’re getting great senior leadership, which is huge since we have such a young team. We’re still turning the ball over too much, but we’ll continue to improve on that. I just like how hard we worked.”
Senior Rayna Briggs answered an East 3 with a triple of her own to put Verona up 14-10 with 10 minutes left in the first half. Briggs drove through three defenders for a layup, and Megan Murphy canned a 3 to push the lead to 19-14 a minute later.
Parman made a baseline floater and a transition layup, and junior Morgan Grignon followed with a transition layup to make it 25-17 with 5:39 left in the first half. Two minutes later, Briggs and freshman Abbi Rupnow each made a 3 from the wing to extend the lead to 31-21.
East ended the half on a 9-3 run to cut its deficit to four at intermission.
Omunazia Hicks scored a team-high 12 points for the Purgolders. Bentley chipped in 11 points. Zoe Meyer and Alonna Harvey-Williams each had nine.
Briggs poured in a game-high 26 points, the majority of them coming on tough drives to the basket.
“I like to drive. I’ve always been that way,” she said. “Since my shot has also improved, I’m looking to shoot from outside more, too.”
Pederson added 10 points, and Parman nearly cracked double figures with nine.