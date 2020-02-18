Wildcats fall short against Lancers
A win in its Division 1 postseason opener would earn Verona a third matchup against Middleton in the regional finals.
The Wildcats earned the 8 seed in the Beloit Memorial Sectional and will host ninth-seeded Kenosha Bradford in the regional semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. The winner will face the top-seeded Cardinals on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Verona (8-11, 7-9 Big Eight Conference) is coming off a 53-51 road loss to Madison La Follette on Friday, Feb. 14. The Wildcats led 22-17 at halftime, but couldn’t hang on against the Lancers.
A trio of freshmen led the way for the Wildcats. Paige Lambe scored a team-high 16 points, while Megan Murphy and Abbi Rupnow added 12 points apiece
Megan Lowrey had a game-high 18 points for the Lancers.
Verona’s Big Eight road game against Janesville Parker rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 17, was postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 19, due to inclement weather. Opening tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
The Wildcats close the regular season a day later at home against Beloit Memorial.