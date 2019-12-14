Playing against a 2-3 zone for the first time this season led to a rocky shooting performance for Verona against Big Eight Conference rival Madison West.
The Wildcats instead relied on its pressure defense for a 48-28 win over the Regents on Friday, Dec. 13, in Verona.
The Wildcats shot 28% from the field (14-for-50), but used their press at times to create scoring opportunities in transition.
“It’s that old adage, ‘You would rather win ugly than lose pretty,’” Verona coach Angie Murphy said. “It was an adjustment.”
Verona freshman guard Megan Murphy knocked down four 3-pointers for a team-high 12 points, and senior Rayna Briggs had 10 points and four steals. Junior Katie Pederson added six points and six rebounds. Senior Rachel Witthuhn and junior Morgan Grignon each chipped in five points.
The Wildcats (3-3, 3-2 Big Eight) held the Regents scoreless for more than 13 minutes in the second half. Verona outscored Madison West 18-6 in the second half, and the Regents finished with 18 turnovers.
“We had to create tempo,” Angie Murphy said. “This is a team we needed to speed up.”
The Regents (0-5, 0-4) packed the lane with its 2-3 zone and stayed close in the first half. Megan Murphy hit a 3 to give the Wildcats an 11-8 lead, but West junior Dana Zidani answered with a 3 to tie it.
Verona responded with a 9-0 run. Pederson scored all six of her points during the spurt, four of them coming on a pair of putbacks.
“It’s really a team effort,” Pederson said. “We all worked together to box out. My teammates helped me out a little bit there. They opened up the lane so I could go get the rebound and put it back up.”
“Katie Pederson just doesn’t take any plays off,” Angie Murphy added. “I have always said if we had a whole team that worked as hard as a kid like that, we would be in great shape.”
The Regents battled back before Grignon drilled a 3 to give the Wildcats a 30-22 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats shot 27% (9-for-33) in the first half.
“We were not moving the ball the way we wanted to in the first half,” Pederson said. “We were just missing a lot of stuff in our offense. In the second half, we started moving the ball quicker and getting those open looks.”
Angie Murphy said most of the outside shots her team took in the first half were contested.
“Sometimes we could have got an extra pass in there, and I think we did a good job of getting the extra pass in the second half,” she said. “In the second half, we got some inside-out touches that were missing in the first half.”
Megan Murphy hit two 3s in the early stages of the second half. Briggs then knocked a shot down beyond the arc to push the lead to 41-22 with 7:26 left.