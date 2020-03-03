The third time was nearly the charm for the Verona girls basketball team against top-ranked Middleton.
The Wildcats rallied from an 11-point deficit on the road, but fell short in its upset bid against the Cardinals in a Division 1 regional championship on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Verona (11-12) was coming off a 72-54 home win over Kenosha Bradford in the regional semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28.
Middleton 68, Verona 65
Freshman Abbi Rupnow scored a game-high 18 points as the Wildcats almost pulled off a stunner against the Cardinals.
Verona senior Rachel Parman and freshman Megan Murphy also reached double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Junior Katie Pederson pitched in eight.
Middleton held on after leading 35-24 at the half. Sitori Tanin stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Evie Coleman scored a team-high 15 points and hit three 3-pointers. Karina Bursac added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Verona 72, Kenosha Bradford 54
Rayna Briggs has seen many exotic defenses in her prep career, but when the Red Devils played a 1-2-2 zone and face-guarded Murphy, the senior guard seized opportunities to score.
Briggs poured in a game-high 23 points. Verona attacked the lane and got the ball inside to freshman Paige Lambe, who feasted in the paint with 17 points.
“We really focused on the 1-2-2 they ran,” Briggs said. “We really don’t play against anything like that in the Big Eight. It just all came together.”
Lambe said it took her some time to get adjusted to the speed of the varsity game.
“I’m comfortable and more confident now,” Lambe said. “I have to thank my teammates for supporting me and getting me the ball.”
Parman and Pederson also reached double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Bradford freshman Nevah Thomas scored a game-high 25 points. Most of Thomas’ damage came at the free-throw line, where she went 11 of 18. Verona shot 72% from the line (13 of 18) compared to Bradford’s 61% (17 of 28).
The Wildcats contained the Red Devils with a 2-3 zone, holding them scoreless for more than five minutes in the second half.
Verona used a 12-3 run to open up a double-digit lead. Lambe converted a three-point play, Parman drilled a 3, Briggs had a steal and a layup, and Lambe scored down low to extend the lead to 55-39 with 12:30 to go.
Pederson scored on a putback, Briggs made a layup and Pederson followed with a layup to give the Wildcats a 71-50 lead with 2:44 remaining.
Briggs hit two 3s to open the game and Parman made a layup to give Verona a 17-10 lead. Bradford trimmed its deficit to 25-20 with 7:12 left in the first half, but Parman answered by knocking down a jumper, helping the Wildcats take a 37-30 lead into halftime.