The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced April 17 that it postponed its All-Star Games to early August.
The decision comes as a response to evolving concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The five girls games will be played Wednesday, Aug. 5, and the boys games will be played the following day. All games will be played at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Verona senior Rayna Briggs was selected to play in the Division 1 girls game as a member of the South team. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Briggs will be teammates with Brookfield Central’s Anna Mortag, Hamilton’s Ana Rhude, Homestead’s Braylin Smith and Grace Mueller, Horlick’s Olivia Pitrof, Milwaukee King’s Briasha Townsend and Khamya McNeal, Muskego’s Savannah Balcerak and Oconomowoc’s Olivia Sobczak on the D1 South squad. Watertown’s Andrew Woodard, Erin Steuerwald and Matt Stollberg will coach the team.
The D1 North squad includes Madison Memorial senior and Penn State recruit Leilani Kapinus and Middleton senior and Loyola University recruit Sitori Tanin, who were both named to the D1 WBCA All-State team.
Briggs, a first-team all-conference honoree, averaged a team-high 12.9 points per game and was the Wildcats’ top rebounder this season. She led Verona to an 11-12 record and a fifth-place finish (9-9) in the Big Eight.
Each athlete participating in the All-Star Games must raise money through donations for Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer Fund.
The MACC Fund was launched by former Milwaukee Bucks player Jon McGlocklin in 1976. McGlocklin started the fund in honor of longtime Bucks broadcaster Eddie Doucette, whose son was diagnosed with childhood cancer at the age of 2.
To date, the WBCA has raised $2.8 million for the MACC Fund.