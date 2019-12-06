Fans may not have expected a young Verona team to take Middleton, ranked third in Division 1 in the first WisSports.net Girls Basketball Coaches Poll, down to the wire.
Yet that was the case Thursday, Dec. 5, on the Cardinals’ home court. Verona freshman guard Megan Murphy’s potential game-tying 3-pointer bounced off the rim with four seconds left, the final near miss in the Wildcats’ 46-42 loss.
“I felt like we played as hard as we could,” Murphy said. “We did everything we could to try and get a win.”
Verona senior Rayna Briggs scored a game-high 16 points, and Murphy added 14 points.
“A lot of people didn’t think we would be close to them,” Briggs said. “It shows that we can’t be slept on as much as we are. We will come back stronger.”
Murphy knocked down three 3s in the game, and Briggs hit two from beyond the arc.
“I feel happy that all of my work is paying off and my team is doing better every game,” Murphy said.
Verona (2-2, 2-1 Big Eight) had three chances in the final 1:20 to tie the game, but two turnovers and Murphy’s miss capped the loss.
“We gave ourselves a chance to win the game with about a minute left,” Verona coach Angie Murphy said. “That’s huge for a young team. What our kids did was impressive and sets the bar higher.”
Briggs trimmed the Wildcats’ deficit to 40-39 with eight straight points. She started the stretch with a 3, then sank 3 of 4 free throws and drove to the hoop for a bucket.
“We ran some sets to get her to the rim,” Angie Murphy said. “She took advantage of it.”
“I just had to keep the energy up, and as a senior, I have to lead by example,” Briggs added. “No matter what happened, I just had to stay up. I had to focus on defense and getting those stops.”
Briggs and Megan Murphy hit back-to-back 3s to help the Wildcats take a 17-11 lead with 8:33 left in the first half. The Cardinals stormed ahead with an 8-0 run, but Verona senior Rachel Parman made a layup with 1:50 left in the half.
The Wildcats played a 2-3 zone against a taller Middleton lineup that featured three players 5-11 or taller. The Cardinals had eight offensive rebounds in the first half, and the second-chance scoring opportunities sparked them to a 23-20 lead at the half.
Briggs scored 11 points in the second half. Parman picked up her fourth foul with 9:48 left and fouled out four minutes later.
“I felt like we kept a good attitude throughout the game,” Briggs said. “It’s a big part of why we were in it the whole game. We have to keep a positive attitude, because an attitude can win you some games.”
Middleton’s Sitori Tanin posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Karina Bursac had a team-high 14 points.