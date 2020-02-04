Verona is riding a three-game winning streak after a pair of Big Eight Conference road wins last week.
The Wildcats used a balanced scoring effort to beat Madison East 72-60 on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and clawed its way to a 41-27 win over Madison West on Friday, Jan. 31.
Verona hosts two of the Big Eight’s top four teams this week — Sun Prairie (Thursday, Feb. 6) and Madison Memorial (Saturday, Feb. 8).
Verona 41, Madison West 27
The Wildcats (8-8, 7-6 Big Eight) outscored the Regents 25-13 in the second half to complete a regular-season sweep of their rivals.
Verona’s Paige Lambe was the only player in double figures with 11 points. Katie Pederson added nine points. Rachel Parman and Rayna Briggs chipped in seven apiece.
Verona 72, Madison East 60
All nine Wildcats scored and five reached double figures in a win over the Purgolders.
Verona led 37-28 at halftime and shot 75% (27-for-36) from the free-throw line. Abbi Rupnow had a team-high 13 points. Briggs and Pederson added 12 points apiece. Lambe and Lexi Stremlow chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.
Megan Murphy pitched in seven points and Morgan Grignon hit a 3-pointer. Parman and Rachel Witthuhn each had two.
Kalena Bentley scored a game-high 17 points for East.