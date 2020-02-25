The Verona girls basketball team opens the Division 1 postseason with momentum after finishing off regular-season sweeps of Big Eight Conference foes Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial.
The Wildcats earned a 67-49 road win over Parker on Wednesday, Feb. 19, then routed the Purple Knights 57-33 on Senior Night a day later.
Verona (10-11) will host Kenosha Bradford (10-12) in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
Verona 57, Beloit Memorial 33
Senior Rayna Briggs scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Wildcats past the Purple Knights.
Senior Rachel Parman added 12 points for Verona, which led 32-19 at halftime. Junior Morgan Grignon and freshman Megan Murphy chipped in nine points apiece.
Verona 67, Janesville Parker 49
Freshman Paige Lambe scored a career-high 27 points for the Wildcats in a rescheduled game against the Vikings.
Verona led 30-25 at halftime by five points at the half and extended the lead to 12 on a Rachel Parman jumper that made it 40-28 with 14:42 left.
Parker responded with an 11-0 run to cut its deficit to one with a little more than 10 minutes remaining, but the Wildcats answered with a 13-2 spurt to put the game away.
Murphy added 17 points and hit four 3-pointers. Briggs and Parman each had eight points.