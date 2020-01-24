Verona senior Rayna Briggs battled through an illness and saved her best for the second half of a Big Eight Conference home game against Middleton.
Briggs scored 10 of her team-high 14 points in the second half and knocked down all six free throws, but the Wildcats’ comeback fell short in a 59-41 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday, Jan. 23.
“I feel like our team did a really good job with their effort,” Briggs said. “A lot of the shots they (Middleton) blocked; they are just so big, there is nothing you can do about that.”
The Cardinals used their size advantage to capitalize on second-chance opportunities in the second half to maintain a double-digit lead. Senior Sitori Tanin (6-foot-2) scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to power the visitors.
“I feel like just because they are taller doesn’t mean they should get rebounds,” Briggs said. “We should have boxed out and pushed them back further.”
Verona (5-8, 4-6 Big Eight) got within seven points with 7:46 left in the game. Senior Rachel Witthuhn converted a three-point play and senior Rachel Parman, who played through an ankle injury, drilled a 3-pointer to cut Middleton’s lead to 45-38. Sophomore McKenna Monogue had a three-point play and Tanin hit a runner in the lane to stretch it to 55-38 with 5:18 to go.
The Wildcats had a stretch with three turnovers in four possessions in the final six minutes.
“The wheels fall off and that is on me as a coach,” Verona coach Angie Murphy said. “When the wheels start falling off, I have to figure out what I can go to to calm them down. We have a very small margin for error.”
The Cardinals raced out to a 19-8 lead in the first half. Middleton seniors Josie Lemirande and Evie Coleman combined to score 15 points during the surge.
Verona freshman Megan Murphy knocked down 3s on back-to-back possessions to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 21-14 with 7:09 left in the first half. Coleman scored nine of her 11 points during the first half, and hit three 3s to give the Cardinals a 26-18 lead at the break.
Megan Murphy finished with 11 points and Parman chipped in eight.
Tanin scored 10 of her 15 points after halftime. One key sequence that summarized the game was when Middleton 5-foot-10 senior Kendall Roquet grabbed an offensive rebound early in the second half that led to a putback by 5-foot-11 senior Karina Bursac to give the Cardinals a 34-20 lead.
“I thought our posts battled. They should be proud of what they did,” Angie Murphy said. “They are a tough matchup. They are huge.”