The backcourt duo of freshmen Megan Murphy and Abbi Rupnow led the Verona girls basketball team to a 54-25 road win over Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Both Murphy and Rupnow scored a game-high 12 points. Rupnow hit two of the Wildcats’ four 3-pointers.
Senior Rachel Parman and freshman Paige Lambe added nine points apiece, and senior Rayna Briggs chipped in eight.
Verona raced out to a 26-10 lead at the half. The Wildcats (5-7, 4-5 Big Eight Conference) have won two of their last three games.
Verona’s Big Eight road game against Madison East on Saturday, Jan. 11, was postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 28, due to inclement weather. The Wildcats return to action Friday, Jan. 17, at Janesville Parker.