Verona senior Rayna Briggs was selected to play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Friday, June 19, at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Briggs will play in the WBCA All-Star game as a member of the Division 1 South team. She will be teammates with Madison Memorial senior and Penn State recruit Leilani Kapinus and Middleton senior and Loyola University recruit Sitori Tanin, who were both named to the D1 WBCA All-State team.
“I’m excited to play with them,” Briggs said. “They are both Division I, so I feel like we will be really strong.”
Each athlete participating must raise money through donations for Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer Fund.
“It’s probably one of the biggest honors I have had,” Briggs said. “It’s really just an honor to be asked to play. I was excited because I get to play with some of the best basketball players in the state.”
The MACC Fund was launched by former Milwaukee Bucks player Jon McGlocklin in 1976. McGlocklin started the fund in honor of longtime Bucks broadcaster Eddie Doucette, whose son was diagnosed with childhood cancer at the age of 2.
To date, the WBCA has raised $2.8 million for the MACC Fund.
Briggs, a first-team all-conference honoree, averaged a team-high 12.9 points per game and was the Wildcats’ top rebounder this season. She led Verona to an 11-12 record and a fifth-place finish (9-9) in the Big Eight.
Briggs plans to attend Edgewood College next fall. She hasn’t decided if she will play basketball, but plans to major in elementary education.