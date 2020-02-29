Verona senior guard Rayna Briggs has seen many exotic defenses in her prep career, but when Kenosha Bradford played a 1-2-2 zone and face-guarded freshman Megan Murphy, she seized opportunities to score.
Briggs poured in a game-high 23 points to power the Wildcats to a 72-54 home win over the Red Devils in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 28.
The Wildcats attacked the lane and got the ball inside to freshman Paige Lambe, who feasted in the paint with 17 points.
“We really focused on the 1-2-2 they ran,” Briggs said. “We really don’t play against anything like that in the Big Eight. It just all came together.”
Lambe said it took her some time to get adjusted to the speed of the varsity game.
“I’m comfortable and more confident now,” Lambe said. “I have to thank my teammates for supporting me and getting me the ball.”
With the win, Verona (11-11) advanced to play at top-ranked Middleton (22-1) in a Division 1 regional championship game on Saturday, Feb. 29. The Cardinals won both regular-season meetings.
“We have battled them throughout the season and we are excited to go get it,” Briggs said. “In order for us to beat Middleton, getting rebounds are going to be huge.”
“The kids know they can play with them,” Verona coach Angie Murphy added. “It’s the tournament; anything can happen. I just want them to relax and play as hard as they can. We will try to mop up on the boards and limit them to one shot.”
The Wildcats will also strive for a balanced offensive attack like they had against Bradford. Senior Rachel Parman and junior Katie Pederson also reached double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Bradford freshman Nevah Thomas scored a game-high 25 points. Most of Thomas’ damage came at the free-throw line, where she went 11 of 18. Verona shot 72% from the line (13 of 18) compared to Bradford’s 61% (17 of 28).
The Wildcats contained the Red Devils with a 2-3 zone, holding them scoreless for more than five minutes in the second half.
Verona used a 12-3 run to open up a double-digit lead. Lambe converted a three-point play, Parman drilled a 3, Briggs had a steal and a layup, and Lambe scored down low to extend the lead to 55-39 with 12:30 to go.
Pederson scored on a putback, Briggs made a layup and Pederson followed with a layup to give the Wildcats a 71-50 lead with 2:44 remaining.
Briggs hit two 3s to open the game and Parman made a layup to give Verona a 17-10 lead. Bradford trimmed its deficit to 25-20 with 7:12 left in the first half, but Parman answered by knocking down a jumper, helping the Wildcats take a 37-30 lead into halftime.