Verona junior guard Rayna Briggs’ latest highlight propelled the Verona girls basketball team to a nail-biting victory.
Briggs scored on a three-point play with 25 seconds to go Friday to defeat Janesville Craig 47-44 at Bob Suter Court. Verona (3-1 overall, 3-0 Big Eight) stayed unbeaten in the conference.
“It was great to see her get that steal and be able to finish at the rim,” coach Angie Murphy said.
The Cougars had two chances in the last 10 seconds to tie the game, but 3-point shots by Kate Huml and Rileigh Elgas rattled in and out.
The Wildcats forced the Cougars into 23 turnovers, and Craig shot 5-of-29 from beyond the arc. Briggs tied the game with 49 seconds left with a free throw. She scored a game-high 15 points.
“They know how much work and consistency it takes to be great,” Murphy said. “We said we would rather win ugly than lose pretty, and it was an ugly game and a good learning experience on how we need to play going forward.”
After the Cougars opened a 6-3 lead, the Wildcats responded with a 20-7 run. Verona went the last 6:04 of the first half without scoring and led 23-20 at the break.
“We actually were outplayed by Craig and beaten badly on the boards but got lucky,” Murphy said. “We need to clean up our consistent effort every play to be one of the best teams in the conference.”
Freshman Aaliyah Smith added nine points. Senior Sydney Rae, junior Kyiah Penn and sophomore Katie Pederson each chipped in six points.