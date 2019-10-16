Verona senior quarterback Adam Bekx tossed four touchdowns in the first half to lead the Wildcats to a 49-7 win over Beloit Memorial on Friday, Oct. 11, at Curtis Jones Field.
Bekx completed 15 of 23 passes for 223 yards. He opened the scoring with a 17-yard strike to senior Aubrey Dawkins.
Verona (6-2, 6-2 Big Eight Conference) exploded for 28 points in the second quarter.
Bekx connected with senior Haakon Anderson on a 64-yard touchdown pass and Mason Armstrong scored on a 3-yard run. Bekx hooked up with Dawkins on a 14-yard touchdown pass and tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Graham Stier to give Verona a 35-7 lead at the half.
Verona sophomore Kyle Krantz scored on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter, and junior Chris Gonzalez had a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Madison Memorial (8-0) clinched the Big Eight Conference championship. Verona is tied with Middleton and Madison La Follette for second place in the conference, but the Wildcats beat both teams this season. A win in the regular-season finale at Madison East on Friday could earn Verona a first-round home playoff game.