COVID-19 did not affect the 2019 prep football season in Wisconsin, but it has disrupted events celebrating some of the top seniors in the state.
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association announced Wednesday, June 3, that its 2020 All-Star Games, which benefit Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, and the All-Star banquet has been cancelled due to the pandemic. Recent Verona Area High School graduate Haakon Anderson was set to play for the South team in the Large School All-Star Game.
“We realize that this is disappointing to the players, parents, coaches and fans of the games, but the current situation without the use of college campuses makes it logistically impossible to hold the All-Star Games this year,” the WFCA Executive Board said in a press release posted on the organization’s website. “We look forward to resuming the WFCA All-Star Games in July of 2021. We appreciate all the efforts of players, parents and coaches prior to this difficult decision and wish you the best going forward in these unprecedented times.”
Three games were scheduled for Saturday, July 18, at Titan Stadium on the campus of UW-Oshkosh. The eight-player game was scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by the small school game at 3 p.m. and finally the large school game at 5 p.m.
The WFCA’s decision comes after several of the organization’s events were canceled due to COVID-19.
The annual WFCA Spring Clinic and 2020 WFCA Hall of Fame Banquet – which was previously scheduled for April 4 – were canceled on March 16. Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductees will be part of next year’s Hall of Fame Banquet in April 2021.
On March 13, the WFCA canceled its annual combine that was scheduled for April 25 at Sussex Hamilton High School. The WFCA suspended the 2020 All-Star Games and activities on May 19.
Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin will be contacting players about receiving their game jersey, incentive wear and game programs. Banquet reservations will be refunded within the next two weeks.
Anderson will be a preferred walk-on at the University of Wisconsin. The versatile 6-foot-1, 200-pounder played tight end, H-back, running back and wide receiver at Verona.
Anderson was a first-team all-Big Eight Conference selection and honorable mention all-state honoree as a tight end/H-back last season. He also received first-team all-conference honors as a defensive back in 2019 – his first year playing safety after making the switch from linebacker.
Anderson was one of eight players from the Big Eight that were scheduled to play for the South team in the Large School All-Star Game.
The former Wildcat was going to be teammates with Madison La Follette’s Dakovin Prather (defensive back) and Luke Vitale (offensive lineman), Middleton’s Clay Craker (offensive lineman) and Jake Wuebben (defensive end), Sun Prairie’s Dominick Landphier (defensive back) and Colin Schaefer (wide receiver) and Madison Memorial quarterback Jason Ceniti.