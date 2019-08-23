It will be a historic season for the Verona football team before the Wildcats kick off Friday night against Janesville Parker.
The 2019 campaign marks the final season the team will play at Curtis Jones Field.
A new turf field will be unveiled when the new Verona Area High School opens in the fall of 2020. Before then, the Wildcats want to make more scrapbook memories at Curtis Jones Field.
“We’re going to try to win a state championship,” senior quarterback Adam Bekx said. “If your goal is not to win a state championship, you should not be playing.”
It’s a lofty goal for a Verona team that went 7-2 and finished third in the Big Eight Conference last season. The Wildcats have been a perennial playoff team under coach Dave Richardson, who is entering his 20th season.
Verona has made the playoffs 15 of the last 16 years, but the 63-21 loss in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs last season still stings.
“As far as we’re concerned, we’re 0-1 with that last game,” Richardson said. “We’re treating it like we’re the underdogs. Yeah, they may be projected as favorites in the conference or near the top, but coming off that last game last year, that is where their mind needs to be.”
The Wildcats run a spread Wing-T base offense that is triggered by Bekx, who passed for 1,807 yards and 15 touchdowns to only three interceptions last year. He completed 64% of his passes and made the Wildcats’ offense a dual threat.
“We return what I think what will be the best quarterback in the state,” Richardson said.
Verona also returns junior running back Jackson Acker, a University of Wisconsin-Madison verbal commit, at the end of his sophomore year. Acker emerged as the lead back at the tail end of his sophomore year, as he finished with 528 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
“He’s going to see the ball more than five or six times a game,” Richardson said of Acker. “He (Acker) can catch the ball as well as he can run it. It will be my job to distribute and keep everyone happy.”
Fellow junior Graham Stier is expected to play a role at fullback and running back.
Senior Haakon Anderson returns as a first-team all-Big Eight wide receiver. Anderson scored 16 touchdowns last season (12 rushing and four receiving), reeled in a team-high 46 receptions for 689 yards, and rushed for 512 yards.
Like Richardson, Anderson said the playoff loss to Arrowhead has served as motivation.
“Throughout this offseason, there has been a little edge,” Anderson said. “When we would have a little bit of a down practice, we collectively as a group say we don’t want this to end the same way this year.”
Senior wide receiver Aubrey Dawkins had 14 receptions for 204 yards and four touchdowns last season, but was limited to five games due to a broken collarbone.
“Anywhere I throw the ball, I know they will go and make a play,” Bekx said. “We have so many athletes and so many playmakers coming back. It will make my job super easy.”
“I just have to stay out of their way and let them do their thing,” Richardson added. “In my view, there is no wrong call. We are generally getting the ball in some of our best players’ hands.”
Verona will be bolstered by four returning starters along the offensive line starters — guards Joe Gervasi and Noah Jannusch, tackle Adam Vandervest and center Gunnar Kilen.
“I know I will stay safe with all of those big guys up front protecting me,” Bekx said.
The Wildcats have traditionally been cautious about playing athletes as two-way starters, but that could change.
Richardson said the team will rotate some starting offensive linemen and skill players will play both ways to create more size on the defensive line. Vandervest and Kilen are expected to start on both lines, Gervasi could play on the defensive side as well, and Acker is expected to see time at defensive end along with senior Skylar Hawkins.
“We just have to stay healthy and hope some of these two-way kids can stay on the field and not get too winded,” Richardson said.
The Wildcats return their entire secondary, a talented group Richardson called “phenomenal.” Cale Rufenacht and Michael Guy are expected to be safeties, and Cam McCorkle and Xavier Howard are at cornerback.
Senior Keegan Lindell is moving from fullback to middle linebacker. He led the team in rushing and was a second-team all-Big Eight selection last year, but is expected to lead the defense this season.
“He comes downhill and plays middle linebacker like he plays fullback. He plays like his pants are on fire,” Richardson said.
The other inside linebacker will be Derek Argall. Senior outside linebackers Ben Cramer, Sam Wood, Kyle Walton and Max Meyers anchor an experienced group.
In addition to his own team, Richardson projects Sun Prairie, Madison Memorial and Middleton to be top contenders for the Big Eight title.