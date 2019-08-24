Verona senior quarterback Adam Bekx tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Wildcats to a 41-7 season-opening win over Janesville Parker on Friday night at Curtis Jones Field.
“We have been working for this moment since fourth grade,” said Bekx, who completed 8 of 9 passes for 146 yards. “Ever since last season ended, we had the mentality that we had to go one game at a time. We can’t focus on Friday until we take care of Monday through Thursday.”
The Wildcats were dominant early on, scoring on all four of their drives in the first half. The Wildcats cashed in on senior defensive back Michael Guy’s interception early in the first with a four-play, 17-yard drive, culminating in Bekx’s 10-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end James Rae.
“We have to do a good job with our play-action pass because we are going to run first,” Verona coach Dave Richardson said. “I thought we executed that well.”
On the Wildcats’ next possession, senior Haakon Anderson’s 37-yard run was wiped out because of a holding penalty. Verona overcame the penalty and Bekx hooked up with senior Aubrey Dawkins on a 27-yard touchdown pass. Dawkins caught the ball and dragged his feet in the back of the end zone before landing in the sand in the long jump pit. Dawkins had three receptions for 73 yards.
After the Wildcats’ defense forced a turnover on downs, the offense again took advantage of a short field. Bekx connected with Anderson on a 45-yard touchdown pass to give the Wildcats a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. With less than two minutes left in the second quarter, Bekx hit Dawkins for a 37-yard pass that set up the Wildcats’ final scoring drive of the first half. Facing third-and-3, Bekx zipped a 9-yard touchdown pass to Anderson to give the Wildcats a 28-0 lead at the half.
Junior running back Jackson Acker rushed for 71 yards on eight carries.
Bekx said Acker did a great job of pounding up front with the offensive line moving defenders.
“Just having the threat of Jackson Acker in the backfield opens up the passing game a ton,” Bekx said. “He could probably go for 18 carries and 12 yards, but he’s still a threat. He can break one any time.”
Verona started out the second half with a bang, as Acker bolted for a 89-yard kickoff return touchdown. Acker scored on a 10-yard run later in the third quarter.
“We didn’t run the sweep very well and stop the trap very well,” Richardson said. “Middleton is looking at that and thinking they can do that.”
Verona travels to Middleton next week.
The Verona defense had three sacks, and forced one turnover and two turnovers on downs against Parker. Junior defensive end Tyler Laham had two sacks. The Wildcats’ limited the Vikings to 176 total yards.
“Everyone is shooting the right gaps, playing physical football and smashmouth,” Laham said. The defense as a whole played amazing. The positivity and everyone together is a fantastic culture.”
Senior defensive lineman Henry Tang also had a sack for the Wildcats.
“The D-line pass rushed well,” Richardson said. “We got off blocks well. I liked our rotation. We are playing fast and fresh.”