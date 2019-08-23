Cale Rufenacht

Cale Rufenacht

Verona’s Cale Rufenacht (5) helps make a tackle against Middleton running back Kallion Buckner in their game last season.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

Verona senior Cale Rufenacht is a safety in the Wildcats’ 3-4 defense.

Rufenacht is the leading returning tackler (60) for a defense that gave up 15 points per game last year.

Q: Who is your favorite NFL team?

A: Green Bay Packers

Q: What is your favorite pre-game meal?

A: Pasta of any sort

Q: Who is the hardest worker on the team?

A: Haakon Anderson

Q: If you could pick any position to play, what would it be and why?

A: Right where I’m at (safety). I love it, and that’s why I chose it.

Q: What is your favorite football memory?

A: Cam (McCorkle’s) pick against Middleton to seal it off last year. (Verona beat Middleton 27-22).

Q What are the expectations this year for Verona football?

A: To be the best. We don’t expect anything other than that. We expect to beat everyone we play.

Q: Do you have any superstitions on game night?

A: No, I don’t.

Q Will you try to play football or golf in college?

A: I will kind of see how it goes. I’m just focusing on school. If the right thing comes about, then I will take it from there.