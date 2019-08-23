Verona senior Cale Rufenacht is a safety in the Wildcats’ 3-4 defense.
Rufenacht is the leading returning tackler (60) for a defense that gave up 15 points per game last year.
Q: Who is your favorite NFL team?
A: Green Bay Packers
Q: What is your favorite pre-game meal?
A: Pasta of any sort
Q: Who is the hardest worker on the team?
A: Haakon Anderson
Q: If you could pick any position to play, what would it be and why?
A: Right where I’m at (safety). I love it, and that’s why I chose it.
Q: What is your favorite football memory?
A: Cam (McCorkle’s) pick against Middleton to seal it off last year. (Verona beat Middleton 27-22).
Q What are the expectations this year for Verona football?
A: To be the best. We don’t expect anything other than that. We expect to beat everyone we play.
Q: Do you have any superstitions on game night?
A: No, I don’t.
Q Will you try to play football or golf in college?
A: I will kind of see how it goes. I’m just focusing on school. If the right thing comes about, then I will take it from there.