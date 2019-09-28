With Verona clinging to a three-point lead, there was no hesitation from Madison Memorial about going for a game-winning touchdown on a sloshy and muddy field after they marched to the Wildcats’ 3-yard line with four seconds to go in the fourth quarter.
Verona senior linebacker Ben Cramer and senior defensive back Xavier Howard hit Memorial running back Kabaris Vasser at the goal line. Vasser used a second effort and got a push from his offensive line to power in for the game-winning score as time expired to stun Verona 27-24 on Friday night at Mansfield Stadium.
“We thought we had him stopped and he (Vasser) turned around and reached in,” Cramer said. “They out-hearted us on that play. It hurts. I’m confident that we will bounce back.”
The Spartans’ bench charged onto the field after thel rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit. It was the second straight week Verona (4-2, 4-2 Big Eight Conference) was not able to close out a second-half lead. Verona led Sun Prairie by seven points last week and the Cardinals came back to beat Verona 27-21.
“We had a chance to put them away and we didn’t do it,” Verona coach Dave Richardson said. “It’s a game we should have had and in the second half, I got too conservative and I allowed them to get back in the game. We are a good team that has lost two tough games. We will be a tough out in the playoffs.”
With the win, Madison Memorial, ranked sixth in the large schools Associated Press state poll, improved to 6-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big Eight.
Richardson said he had no doubt the Spartans would go for it on fourth down instead of attempting a potential game-tying field goal.
“They had the momentum, why wouldn’t you,” Richardson said. “He’s (Vasser) a nice running back. It came down to that little extra surge he had. It’s an incredible disappointment. I really feel bad for our kids because they have worked hard.”
The WIldcats’ defense forced four turnovers (three fumbles and an interception by Jake Poller). Early on, Verona used a mix of short passes to keep the Spartans off balance. The Wildcats marched 80 yards in 10 plays on their first drive, culminating in junior Graham Stier’s 25-yard touchdown run. Senior quarterback Adam Bekx completed five passes on the drive for 48 yards to set up the score.
On the next drive, Vasser broke several tackles on a 27-yard run, but fumbled into the end zone and Verona senior Kyle Walton was credited with a fumble recovery for a touchback.
The Spartans had a strong drive going in the second quarter, but Cramer recovered a Marshall fumble at the Verona 5. The Wildcats went 95 yards for their next score,as Jackson Acker scoring on a 1-yard plunged into the end zone from a yard out.
Memorial senior quarterback Jason Ceniti connected with LeKwan Lewis on a 23-yard touchdown pass to cut the WIldcats’ lead to 14-7 with 59 seconds left in the second quarter.
Verona answered right back, as Bekx found fellow senior Aubrey Dawkins for a 36-yard touchdown pass.
Verona freshman Mason Armstrong then booted a 28-yard field goal right before halftime.
The Spartans bottled up the WIldcats’ running game in the second half.
“I don’t think we came out with the same energy in the second half,” Acker said. “We felt we won the game in the first half and didn’t finish it out.”
Marshall had a 2-yard touchdown run with 10:01 left in the third quarter to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 24-14.
Memorial stopped Acker on fourth-and-2 with a little more than eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The turnover on downs led to Vasser’s 4-yard touchdown run that sliced Verona’s lead to 24-21 with 4:02 to go.
“I just felt like Jackson behind our line is a solid situation, but they made plays and started taking things away,” Richardson said. “I just didn’t respond as well as I should have. I wish I could have it all back, but it’s live and learn.”.
Verona has three regular season games left and has to win one more game to become playoff eligible.
“Conference is sort of out of the picture,” Acker said. “Now we just focus on just making it as far as we can.”
Verona senior middle linebacker Keegan Lindell missed the game with an arm injury he suffered in practice, and Javon Presley is out for the year after tearing his ACL and MCL.
“He (Lindell) got hit funny at practice and it looked like it popped his shoulder out,” Richardson said.