Janesville Craig ran 68 plays in Friday night’s Big Eight Conference game at Verona, almost three times more than the Wildcats.
The Cougars stuck to their game plan of hogging the ball, but couldn’t contain the potent Verona offense, as the Wildcats scored at will en route to a 49-8 victory at Curtis Jones Field.
Verona (3-0, 3-0 Big Eight) needed just 12 seconds to mark the scoreboard. University of Wisconsin-Madison commit Jackson Acker took the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
“Usually we have two people back on kickoffs, but we tried something new this week,” Acker said. “We saw on film that (Craig) didn’t have a strong kicker, so the coaches decided to put only me back there and add another blocker. We had great blocks up front, and I just took off.”
Craig (1-2, 1-2) responded with a 10-play, 76-yard drive to take its only lead. Parker Glissendorf rumbled into the end zone from 3 yards out, and quarterback Eric Hughes ran in the two-point conversion with 6:40 left in the first quarter.
The Cougars onsided the next kickoff, and the Wildcats took advantage of the short field. Senior quarterback Adam Bekx completed three passes in 41 seconds, the third a 31-yard touchdown to Haakon Anderson.
“We’ve been starting hot all season, and we hope to continue that throughout the season,” Bekx said. “Perfecting our craft in practice has really helped us start fast.”
A 10-yard holding penalty on fourth down extended Craig’s next drive, but Anderson intercepted a fourth-down pass by Hughes in the end zone. Graham Stier caught a screen pass from Bekx and raced up the middle 60 yards for a touchdown at the 9:28 mark of the second quarter.
Verona’s Cam McCorkle intercepted Hughes in the end zone late in the second to keep it 21-8 at halftime.
“Those two interceptions were huge,” Verona coach Dave Richardson said. “(Craig) was ahead of the chains, and I was all for them throwing the ball.”
Craig racked up 186 yards of offense in the first half, but managed just 77 yards in the second half. Anderson forced a fumble on the Cougars’ second play of the third quarter, and James Rae recovered at the Craig 16-yard line. Aubrey Dawkins caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Bekx on the next play to make it 28-8 Wildcats.
A sack by Rae and a 33-yard punt return by Dawkins set the table for Verona’s next scoring drive, as Stier raced around the right side and hit pay dirt from 5 yards out with 5:30 left in the third.
The Wildcats forced a turnover on downs on the following drive. Acker ripped off a 39-yard run, and Dawkins made a diving 12-yard touchdown catch to make it 42-8 with 1:52 left in the third.
Verona’s Tyler Laham recovered a fumble on the first play of the fourth. Anderson ripped off a 47-yard run up the Verona sideline, and Acker rumbled up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown to cap the scoring at the 11:36 mark.
Bekx finished 6-for-10 for 137 yards and four touchdowns. Stier served as a multi-purpose back with two catches and four rushes for 89 total yards, while Acker rushed for 71 yards on five carries. Mason Armstrong was 7-for-7 on PATs.
Verona hosts Madison West (1-2, 1-2 Big Eight) next week. The Regents are coming off a 23-12 road loss to Middleton.
“West has some athletes that can beat us, but we just have to get better at what we do,” Richardson said. “I’m pleased with where we’re at offensively, and we’re figuring some things out on defense. It’ll be nice to be home two weeks in a row.”