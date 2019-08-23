It’s a swan song of sorts for the Big Eight Conference as football fans know it.
With the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s realignment plan going into effect in 2020, Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker are embarking on their final season in the Big Eight. Both Craig and Parker are moving to the Badger Large Conference in 2020.
Verona is playing its final season at Curtis Jones Field.
Sun Prairie, which has won three straight conference titles, and Madison Memorial were co-champions of the Big Eight last year. Verona took third with a 7-2 record, one game behind the Cardinals and Spartans.
Sun Prairie
Head Coach: Brian Kaminski (17th season), 127-48
Letterwinners returning: 25
Offensive starters returning: 4
Defensive starters returning: 4
The Cardinals made a run to the Division 1 state quarterfinals last year before losing 33-7 to Fond du Lac. Sun Prairie won a state championship two years ago, but will have to reload after graduating 16 players from last year’s co-conference championship team that earned all-league honors.
The Cardinals have to replace first-team all-conference quarterback Richie Gilles, who passed for 2,456 yards and 27 touchdowns last year.
They also must find a new top receiver after Cooper Nelson, a University of Wisconsin-Madison walk-on, graduated. The Cardinals also have to fill the void of five defensive players who were first-team all-conference.
Senior Nathan Schauer is back at running back after earning second-team all-conference honors last year. The Cardinals will also rely on Dominick Landphier, a first-team all-conference defensive back last season, in the backfield.
The Cardinals’ defense also will return second-team all-conference cornerback Dom Backes.
Madison Memorial
Head Coach: Mike Harris (2nd year), 8-2
Letterwinners returning: 19
Offensive starters returning: 7
Defensive starters returning: 5
The Spartans’ I-formation offense returns first-team all-conference quarterback Jason Ceniti and first-team running back Kam Marshall. Ceniti passed for 1,616 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, and Marshall rushed for 1,116 yards and eight touchdowns.
Memorial also brings back two all-conference linemen in Tyson Nash and Nick Carl.
On defense, the Spartans will be led by linebacker Kaden Peetz and defensive back Chauncey Cannon, both of whom were second-team all-conference last season.
Verona
Head Coach: Dave Richardson (20th season), 150-60
Letterwinners returning: 52
Offensive starters returning: 7
Defensive starters returning: 5
The Wildcats return five offensive starters who garnered all-conference honors last year.
Verona features a team that has three players with Division I offers — senior offensive lineman Adam Vandervest (Western Michigan), senior offensive lineman Gunnar Kilen (22 offers) and junior running back Jackson Acker (University of Wisconsin-Madison verbal commit).
The Wildcats’ spread Wing-T offense averaged 35 points per game last year.
Verona runs a 3-4 defense and has every secondary starter back. The Wildcats will use some starting offensive linemen on defense to help clog up the run.
Middleton
Head Coach: Jason Pertzborn, 1st year
Letterwinners returning: 33
Offensive starters returning: 5
Defensive starters returning: 4
Pertzborn succeeds Tim Simon, who guided the Cardinals for 15 years.
Middleton returns the Big Eight’s leading rusher from last season in senior Kallion Buckner.
The 5-foot-8, 150-pound Buckner used great speed and quickness to rush for 1,134 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.
He is one of three first-team all-conference players back for the Cardinals, along with senior defensive lineman Billy Johnson, an Air Force commit, and punter Jake Wuebben, who was second-team all-conference at defensive end.
Janesville Craig
Head Coach: Adam Bunderson (2nd year), 10-8
Letterwinners returning: 12
Offensive starters returning: 2
Defensive starters returning: 3
The Cougars made the playoffs for the second straight year last season, but will have to replace Keeanu Benton, who is now trying to earn a starting defensive lineman job at the University of Wisconsin- Madison.
Craig returns Zach Veinum, who was a first-team all-conference offensive lineman last year.
Other returning all-conference players are Eric Hughes (defensive back), Parker Glissendorf (fullback and linebacker) and Magnus Jenson (tight end).
Madison La Follette
Head Coach: Scott Swanson (6th year), 29-23
Letterwinners returning: 18
Offensive starters returning: 6
Defensive starters returning: 5
The Lancers run a pro-style shotgun offense under the direction of senior quarterback Ben Probst, who passed for 1,064 yards and 15 touchdowns last year.
La Follette returns first-team offensive lineman Luke Vitale and first-team all-conference wide receiver Charlie Kunkel, who had 37 receptions for 536 yards and seven touchdowns.
Senior running back Jaylend Brown is back after rushing for 333 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Madison West
Head Coach: Brad Murphy (4th season), 17-14
Letterwinners returning: 22
Offensive starters returning: 5
Defensive starters returning: 6
The Regents return a large core of young players who got valuable playing time last year. Ten sophomore starters stepped up after a plethora of injuries.
Two years ago, West made a run to the Division 1 state quarterfinals.
The Regents run a split-back shotgun offense that also utilizes the option. William Gutnecht stepped in as a sophomore quarterback last year, as he rushed for 436 yards and six touchdowns and passed for 400 yards and seven scores.
Returning running back Nazier Jones rushed for 451 yards and three touchdowns last year.
On defense, the Regents return three of their top four tacklers in senior defensive end Dayne Armwald (66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks), junior defensive back Matthew McLain (61 tackles) and junior defensive lineman Sammy Smith (47 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks).
Beloit Memorial
Head Coach: Ken DeBose, 1st year
Letterwinners returning: 16
Offensive starters returning: 1
Defensive starters returning: 3
The Purple Knights last made the playoffs in 1999, when they made a run to the Division 1 state semifinals.
Former coach Rodney Wedig is now at Milton. Wedig spent the last five seasons at Memorial, going 6-41.
He coached Big Foot to a state title in 2009, as well as two-runner up finishes.
Madison East
Head Coach: Jeremy Thornton (3rd year), 1-17
Letterwinners returning: 22
Offensive starters returning: 9
Defensive starters returning: 9
The Purgolders averaged just 10 points per game last season, and were shut out three times last year. East, which last made the playoffs in 2015, is 3-24 in the last three seasons.
Janesville Parker
Head Coach: Clayton Kreger (5th year), 9-29
Letterwinners returning: N/A
Offensive starters returning: N/A
Defensive starters returning: N/A
The Vikings are looking to return to contention this season after going winless last year and 1-8 in 2017. Parker last made the playoffs in 2015.
The Vikings have two players back who were honorable mention all-conference last year — senior linebacker Bryce Heerey (43 tackles) and senior offensive lineman Nathan White.