The Verona boys and girls cross country teams took second in their respective Large School races at the Lourdes Academy Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Lake Breeze Country Club in Oshkosh.
The Verona girls were second out of 14 teams with 67 points. Junior Anna Knueve paced the Wildcats with a time of 20:09.08, good for fourth place. Senior Abby Wampfler wasn’t far behind in sixth place (20:15.98).
Sophomore Payette Neess (21:01.92) and senior Jamie Hogan (21:04.54) finished 16th and 18th, respectively. Freshman Sotero Boado rounded out Verona’s counting times in 23rd (21:26.14).
Sophomore Colleen Quinn also competed and finished 45th with a time of 22:29.77.
Stevens Point won the team title with 46 points and had the top two runners in sophomore Roisin Willis (18:08.31) and senior Madeline Hyland (19:55.13).
The Verona boys were second out of 16 teams with 93 points. Sophomore Aidan Manning claimed fifth with a time of 16:32.36. Senior Luka DiMaggio took ninth in 16:54.97.
Freshman Blake Oleson finished 22nd (17:31.64), senior Nathan Neitzel was 26th (17:36.24), and sophomore Ryan Ochowski rounded out Verona’s counting times in 31st (17:49.43).
Freshman Ryan Cassidy (41st, 18:02.76) and senior Ethan Evensen (48th, 18:22.06) also competed for the Wildcats.
Hortonville won the team title with 69 points. West Allis Hale junior Joshua Truchon crossed the finish line first with a time of 15:47.88.