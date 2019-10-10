The Verona boys cross country team placed three runners in the top four and won the 14-team Mukwonago Invitational with 44 points on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Wildcats sophomore Aidan Manning crossed the finish line first with a time of 16:45.2.Senior Luka DiMaggio finished second in 16:59.2, and classmate Nathan Neitzel was fourth with a time of 17:18.4.
Freshmen Ryan Cassidy (18:00.3) and Blake Oleson (18:06.3) took 17th and 20th, respectively, to round out Verona’s counting times.
Sophomore Ryan Ochowski (21st, 18:07.8) and freshman Max Metcalf (23rd, 18:15.5) also competed for the Wildcats.
Verona’s girls cross country team finished second out of 15 teams with 91 points at Mukwonago.
Junior Anna Knueve paced the Wildcats with an eighth-place finish (20:34.3), while senior Abby Wampfler wasn’t far behind in 11th (20:43.1). Sophomore Payette Neess took 17th with a time of 21:03.9, freshman Sotera Boado was 24th (21:43.1), and senior Jamie Hogan rounded out the Wildcats’ counting times in 31st (22:07).
Seniors Colleen Quinn (38th, 22:17.1) and Lucinda Bakken (58th, 23:03.3) also competed for Verona.
Oconomowoc won the team title with 74 points. Waterford junior Kelsey Radobicky won the race with a time of 19:40.2.