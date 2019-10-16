The Verona boys cross country team won its second meet in a row Thursday, Oct. 10, taking the team title with 62 points at the 19-team Viking Invitational.
Sophomore Aidan Manning finished second with a time of 16:15.2 on the 5,000-meter course at West Allis’ McCarty Park. Seniors Luka DiMaggio (16:25.2) and Nathan Neitzel (16:42.9) placed fourth and seventh, respectively. Freshmen Blake Olseon (17:03.2) and Ryan Cassidy (17:10.9) rounded out the Wildcats’ lineup in 18th and 31st, respectively.
West Allis Hale junior Nathan Truchon crossed the finish line first with a time of 15:41.4.
The Verona girls took second out of 19 teams with 115 points at the Viking Invitational.
Junior Anna Knueve paced the Wildcats with an eighth-place time of 19:55.4. Senior Jamie Hogan finished 15th in 20:36.8, and sophomore Payette Neess was 25th with a time of 20:54.2.
Freshman Sotera Boado (21:06) and sophomore Colleen Quinn (21:19.3) rounded out Verona’s lineup in 30th and 37th, respectively.
Divine Savior Holy Angels won the team title with 59 points, thanks in large part to junior Sophie Scopp’s first-place finish in 18:47.7.