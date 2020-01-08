Beata Nelson built a legacy at Verona Area High School few swimmers in the state can rival.
She made an immediate impact at the University of Wisconsin, and developed into one of the country’s best.
Nelson was named the 2019 NCAA Female Swimmer of the Year by SwimSwam.com after a banner senior season. The 2016 VAHS graduate won three NCAA individual championships, the only collegiate swimmer to accomplish the feat.
She joined an established list of American Olympians to have won the award, including Missy Franklin (2015, California), Lilly King (2016, Indiana) and Katie Ledecky (2017, Stanford).
Nelson won the 100-yard backstroke (49.18), 200 backstroke (1:47.24) and 200 individual medley (1:50.79) at the NCAA Championships. She broke the NCAA records in the backstrokes, becoming the only woman to break the 50-second mark in the 100-yard event six times in a career. She became the second woman in NCAA history to break the 1:51 mark in the 200 IM.
No other swimmer broke an NCAA record in more than one individual event in 2019.
Nelson made waves in one of the best conferences in the country. She was honored as a two-time Big Ten Swimmer of the Year, and is the conference record-holder in the three events she won at the national championships.
Nelson holds Wisconsin school record in both backstroke events, the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly (50.56). She is a 7-time All-American, 6-time honorable mention All-American and 5-time Big Ten champion.