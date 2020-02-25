Former Verona baseball star Keaton Knueppel decided to take his talents to the Pacific Northwest for college ball, but will be returning close to home this summer.
Knueppel, a left-handed pitcher at Gonzaga University, and three other Wisconsin natives signed to play with the Madison Mallards in the upcoming 2020 season, the team announced Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The 6-foot-1 Knueppel is a redshirt junior at Gonzaga, which is located in Spokane, Washington. He missed last season and has appeared in seven games for the Bulldogs.
Knueppel took the loss Thursday, Feb. 20, at Arkansas, allowing three runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings. In 2018, he held opponents to a .160 batting average in eight innings pitched.
Knueppel was a four-year letterwinner at Verona and a first-team all-Big Eight honoree in his final two seasons. He was named second-team all-state as a senior after striking out 106 batters in 61 2/3 innings and finishing with a 1.02 ERA.
The former Wildcat will be teammates with two former Big Eight Conference standouts.
Missouri State freshman catcher Drake Baldwin, a two-time Big Eight player of the year at Madison West, and Virginia infielder Walker Jenkins, a former first-team all-state selection at Sun Prairie, will also suit up for the Mallards.
West Virginia freshman Hunter Rosenbaum, a right-handed pitcher from Webster, was the other Wisconsin native to sign with Madison.
The Mallards start their 20th season on Tuesday, May 26, at Warner Park in Madison. Single-game tickets go on sale Saturday, April 25.