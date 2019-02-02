The Verona Area/Mount Horeb boys swimming team set 24 season-best times and finished sixth at the second annual Middleton Public School Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 26.
The Wildcats will swim in the Big Eight Conference meet Saturday at Beloit Memorial High School. Then they will gear up for the postseason.
“Our focus over the next two weeks will be swimming well at conference, sectionals, and hopefully qualifying all three relays for state,” coach Bill Wuerger said.
With 36 individual swims in Middleton on Saturday, the Wildcats had a chance to see how they stack up against some of the state’s top-ranked teams.
Verona Area/Mount Horeb finished sixth with 144 points out of 11 teams. Second-ranked Stevenson High School, from Lincolnshire, Ill., racked up 472 points to outdistance WIAA Division 1 defending state champion Madison West (409.5).
The Wildcats’ 200-yard medley relay team of senior Shane Rozeboom, freshman Nathan Rozeboom, freshman Oscar Best and junior Kyle Hoppe finished fourth with a season-best time of 1 minute, 39.56 seconds.
“I was happy the medley relay went a season-best time,” Wuerger said. “I was not surprised we finished sixth.”
Shane Rozeboom added fifth-place finishes in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.84) and 50 butterfly (53.24). The time by Rozeboom in the 100 breast is the seventh-fastest in program history.
In the 200 free relay, senior Aidan Updegrove, sophomore Ben Wellnitz, Shane Rozeboom and sophomore Conner Arneson finished sixth (1:31.64). The Wildcats have the fourth-fastest time in the state in the 200 free relay this season (1:28.11).
Best teamed with Hoppe and Arneson to finish seventh in the 400 free relay (3:24.57).
Other highlights for the Wildcats included Owen Rothamer dropping four seconds in the 200 free and seven seconds in the 500 free. Hoppe made his end-of-season goal time in the 100 fly and Ethan Risley made his end-of-season goal time in the 500 free.
JV conference
Verona Area/Mount Horeb had two top-four finishes at the junior varsity conference meet Thursday, Jan. 24 at Sun Prairie High School.
Junior Ben Meister took fourth in the 500 free (5:25.51) and freshman Avery Blas placed fourth in the 100 breast (1:08.60). The Wildcats had season-best times in 17 out of 27 individual swims.
Meister cut about six seconds in the 200 IM, and more than 12 seconds in the 500 free. Brogan Burke made his end-of-season goal time in the 100 free.
The Wildcats finished fourth (210 points) out of eight teams. Middleton (521.5) won the JV conference meet and Madison Memorial took second (497.5).
“Due to the weather last week, we couldn’t practice on the two days leading up to the meet, which unfortunately had an impact on their performance,” Wuerger said.