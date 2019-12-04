A young and talented Verona Area/Mount Horeb boys swimming team is looking to make a jump up the Big Eight Conference standings this season.
The Wildcats return 13 letterwinners from a team that finished fourth in the Big Eight and ninth at the Division 1 state meet last season, including six swimmers with state experience. Sophomore Oscar Best took 12th at state last year in the 100-yard butterfly. He set a school record in the event with a time of 50.66.
The Wildcats return half of their 200- (Best and senior Kyle Hoppe) and 400-freestyle relay (Best and junior Ben Wellnitz) teams. Both relay teams finished sixth at state last season.
“We hope they put in the work in the offseason to swim at this level,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “You can’t just swim during the high school season. You have to be a year-round swimmer.”
VA/MH will have to replace one of the top distance swimmers in program history in Aidan Updegrove, who won three medals at state last year. He broke school records in the 200 free (1:44.76) and 500 free (4:44.07).
Despite Updegrove’s graduation, Wuerger said the 500 free will be a strength. Junior Conner Arenson finished 15th and Wellnitz placed 21st in the event at state last season.
The Wildcats return three-fourths of their 200 medley relay in Arenson, Hoppe, senior Owen Rothamer and sophomore Nathan Rozeboom.
Wuerger said the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke will remain strong events. Best, Rothamer and senior Ben Meister are expected to contribute in the fly. Rozeboom, Luke Bennin and Parker Jones are expected to anchor the breaststroke.
Senior Gabe Piscitelli will lead the Wildcats in the backstroke this year. VA/MH will not have any divers this season.
Madison West, which has won two straight Division 1 state championships, returns as the favorite to win the Big Eight title. In addition to the Regents, Wuerger said the biggest challenges for the Wildcats this season will be Middleton, Sun Prairie and Madison Memorial.