Verona Area/Mount Horeb split a Big Eight Conference double dual at home against Madison La Follette and Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The Wildcats thumped the Lancers 138-29, but fell to the Spartans 89-81 in the final competition at the Verona Natatorium.
VA/MH’s 200-meter medley relay team of sophomores Oscar Best, Luke Bennin and Nathan Rozeboom and senior Kyle Hoppe led throughout and won with a time of 1:51.36.
The 200 freestyle relay of Best, Bennin, Rozeboom and classmate Max McCartney won with a time of 1:41.62, 0.1 seconds ahead of a quartet from Memorial.
Best breezed to a win in the 50 free (24.44) and touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke (1:05), .4 seconds ahead of Memorial’s Jake Jensen.
Hoppe won the 100 butterfly (1:00.63), .11 seconds ahead of Memorial’s Drake Jesse, and also took third in the 50 free (25.43).
Bennin won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.96), .32 seconds ahead of Rozeboom, and placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:02.77).
“We left it all in the pool,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “There were several close races where we touched first. I give the kids credit for battling. Memorial was just the better team.”
Hoppe, McCartney and juniors Ben Wellnitz and Connor Arneson finished second in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:48.77. McCartney placed second in the 100 free (56.33), .63 seconds behind Memorial’s Evan Tucker-Jones.
Senior Gabe Piscitelli finished third in the 100 backstroke (1:06.62) and Arneson took third in the 400 free (4:28.56).
Wellnitz placed third in the 200 free (2:04.88) and sophomore Avery Blas touched the wall third in the 200 individual medley (2:23.08).
The Wildcats’ nonconference road dual against Sauk Prairie scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, was postponed due to inclement weather.